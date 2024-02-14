GRAINS-Soy and corn back at 3-year lows, wheat drops as dollar adds pressure

Updates at 1102 GMT

PARIS/CANBERRA, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean and corn futures eased on Wednesday to three-year lows while wheat fell sharply as a strengthening dollar fuelled export concerns for U.S. crops that face stiff competition from ample global supplies.

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Sv1 was down 0.6% at $11.79-1/2 a bushel by 1102 GMT. It earlier reached $11.75-3/4, the weakest since December 2020 and below a previous three-year low set last week.

CBOT corn Cv1 was down 0.6% at $4.28-1/4 a bushel after earlier equalling a three-year low of $4.27-3/4 set on Monday.

CBOT wheat Wv1 was 2.1% lower at $5.84-3/4 a bushel after earlier sliding to its lowest in nearly a month at $5.77-1/2.

The U.S. dollar .DXY shot to a three-month high against a basket of major currencies on Tuesday after data showed higher-than-expected U.S. inflation in January. The dollar was little changed on Wednesday to hold near that peak. FRX/

"The dollar index has risen dramatically, causing U.S.-origin grains and oilseeds to look expensive," said Andrew Whitelaw at agricultural consultants Episode 3.

Grain prices have been under pressure from improving weather in South American crop belts, which could allow the region to harvest bumper volumes in the coming months and maintain strong export competition for U.S. supplies.

A lull in demand, partly reflecting Lunar New Year holidays in Asia, has contributed to the subdued mood in grain.

The wheat market also remained pressured by falling prices in top exporter Russia and large volumes shipped by Ukraine.

"The lack of significant new activity on the international market continues to weigh on wheat prices," consultancy Agritel said in an note.

"This is exacerbating the competition between Black Sea and European wheat to sell their excess stocks before the end of the campaign."

Farm office FranceAgriMer on Wednesday further increased its monthly forecast for French soft wheat stocks at the end of the 2023/24 season, mainly due to the latest cut to expected export demand within the EU.

Prices at 1102 GMT

Last

Change

Pct Move

CBOT wheat Wv1

584.75

-12.75

-2.13

CBOT corn Cv1

428.25

-2.50

-0.58

CBOT soy Sv1

1179.50

-6.75

-0.57

Paris wheat BL2c1

207.75

-1.25

-0.60

Paris maize EMAc1

176.25

-1.25

-0.70

Paris rapeseed COMc1

421.25

-3.75

-0.88

WTI crude oil CLc1

78.05

0.18

0.23

Euro/dlr EUR=

1.07

0.00

-0.06

Most active contracts - Wheat. corn and soy US

cents/bushel. Paris futures in euros per tonne

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Peter Hobson in Canberra; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips, Kirsten Donovan)

