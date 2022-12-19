GRAINS-Rains in drought-hit Argentina pressure CBOT grain, soy futures

By Tom Polansek

CHICAGO, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade grain and soybean futures slid on Monday after beneficial rains hit Argentina's drought-stricken agricultural zone, analysts said.

Argentina is the world's leading exporter of processed soy, but its usually green Pampas plains have been hit by a historic drought that is preventing many farmers from planting their fields.

Rain showers crossed Argentina on Friday and Saturday, bringing needed moisture to just over half its corn and soy area, Commodity Weather Group said. More limited rains next week will allow crop stress to expand, it said.

Still the showers helped drive down futures prices at a time when the United States faces competition for export business from South America, said Don Roose, president of broker U.S. Commodities.

"At these levels, with the competition in the world, if the weather pattern changes at all, there's premium that can come out of the market," Roose said.

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Sv1 was down 17 cents at $14.63 a bushel by 11:45 a.m. CST (1745 GMT). Corn Cv1 fell 6-3/4 cents to $6.46-1/4 a bushel, while wheat Wv1 lost 6 cents to $7.47-1/2 a bushel.

Worries over a global economic downturn added pressure to prices, analysts said.

The U.S. Federal Reserve, the Bank of England and the European Central Bank last week revived investors' recession worries by signalling more interest rate rises to contain inflation.

"The end of the year will be marked by a lot of funds' profit taking after several months of very high volatility," French consultancy Agritel said in a note.

(Reporting by Tom Polansek in Chicago, Naveen Thukral in Singapore and Sybille de La Hamaide in Paris; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips, Rashmi Aich, Maju Samuel and Susan Fenton)

