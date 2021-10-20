GRAINS-Prices hold firm on global demand

By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral

PARIS/SINGAPORE, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean, corn and wheat futures extended gains on Wednesday to hold near one-week highs, supported by brisk global demand and slow-moving harvests in some major production zones.

Record highs for palm oil futures lent support to oilseeds including soybeans.

Slow-moving soybean harvesting in part of the U.S. Midwest and rain-delayed corn harvests across Europe and in China were also underpinning grain futures.

A recent rally in crude oil has also fuelled demand for crop-based biofuel and traders were awaiting weekly U.S. Energy Information Administration figures later on Wednesday for an update on biofuel. O/R

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board Of Trade (CBOT) Sv1 was up 0.7% at $12.37 a bushel by 1143 GMT.

It was trading near Tuesday's one-week peak of $12.39-1/4 as it recovered from a 2021 low struck last week.

CBOT wheat Wv1 added 0.7% to $7.40-3/4 a bushel and corn Cv1 was up 0.6% at $5.33-1/2 a bushel.

"There is more upside potential in prices, given the gains in the crude oil market and overall consumption," said Phin Ziebell, an agribusiness economist at National Australia Bank in Melbourne.

Rising mineral oil prices and expectations of increased U.S. renewable energy targets under President Joe Biden have stoked demand for corn-based ethanol and biodiesel using vegetable oil.

After a lull in recent months, Chinese demand for U.S. soybeans is expected to pick up as newly harvested Midwest supplies become available.

The U.S. soybean harvest was 60% complete by Sunday, ahead of the five-year national average of 55%, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said. But progress was slower than normal in Illinois, the top U.S. soy state, as well as in Indiana and Ohio.

The U.S. corn crop was 52% harvested, the USDA said, ahead of the five-year average of 41% but behind the average analyst expectation of 54%.

Constant rains in recent weeks have slowed wheat planting and autumn harvesting, including for corn, in China, a government official said on Wednesday.

Slow arrival of corn crops has also bolstered short-term use of wheat in animal feed, in addition to strong milling demand for wheat, according to traders. GRA/TEND

Prices at 1143 GMT

Last

Change

Pct Move

End 2020

Ytd Pct Move

CBOT wheat Wv1

740.75

4.75

0.65

640.50

15.65

CBOT corn Cv1

533.50

3.25

0.61

484.00

10.23

CBOT soy Sv1

1237.00

9.00

0.73

1311.00

-5.64

Paris wheat Dec BL2Z1

274.75

1.00

0.37

192.50

42.73

Paris maize Nov EMAc1

245.50

0.00

0.00

219.00

12.10

Paris rape Nov COMc1

699.00

9.75

1.41

418.25

67.12

WTI crude oil CLc1

81.99

-0.97

-1.17

48.52

68.98

Euro/dlr EUR=

1.16

0.00

-0.03

1.2100

-3.90

Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne

