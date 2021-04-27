GRAINS-Prices climb to 8-year highs as weather fans supply fears

By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral

PARIS/SINGAPORE, April 27 (Reuters) - Chicago corn, wheat and soybean futures extended a rally on Tuesday to eight-year highs, supported by corn supply worries as adverse weather cast early doubts over harvest prospects in top exporters the United States and Brazil.

A sharp decline in weekly U.S. wheat crop ratings also kept the focus on weather risks for northern hemisphere wheat.

Soybeans found support in firmer crude oil and vegetable oil markets, after they had been pressured on Monday by expectations that surging coronavirus cases in India would cut demand. O/RPOI/

"The market remains worried about Brazil's second corn crop being irredeemably out of synch with seasons," said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy at Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

"And cool weather in the U.S. is making people think, if not quite worry, about planting delays."

Brazil's upcoming second corn crop, which already saw planting delays, is seen as crucial to replenishing tight global availability. Weather forecasts continued to show little rain for dry southern regions in the week ahead.

The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Cv1 was up 2.8% at $6.76 a bushel by 1137 GMT. Earlier in the session it climbed to $6.84, its highest since March 2013.

The front-month May contract CK1, which expires next month, earlier rose by an expanded daily limit of 40 cents.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said farmers had planted 17% of intended area as of Sunday, in line with the average estimate in a Reuters poll. ]

U.S. corn planting is lagging behind the five-year average pace of 20%. However, some analysts say farmers could quickly accelerate work and that weather risks were being overstated due to investment fund flows into commodities. COMFUND/CBT

High corn prices are encouraging Asian feed manufacturers to switch to wheat for livestock rations.

Wheat also drew support from weather. The USDA estimated 49% of U.S. winter wheat was in good or excellent condition, in a four-point drop from a week earlier that was sharper than expected on average by analysts.

CBOT wheat Wv1 was up 2.9% at $7.61 a bushel, after earlier reaching its highest since February 2013 at $7.69-1/2.

Soybeans Sv1 were up 1.6% at $15.64-1/4 a bushel, after hitting their highest since October 2012 at $15.74-3/4 a bushel.

Prices at 1137 GMT

Last

Change

Pct Move

End 2020

Ytd Pct Move

CBOT wheat Wv1

761.00

21.50

2.91

640.50

18.81

CBOT corn Cv1

676.00

18.50

2.81

484.00

39.67

CBOT soy Sv1

1564.25

25.00

1.62

1311.00

19.32

Paris wheat May BL2K1

250.75

4.00

1.62

210.50

19.12

Paris maize Jun EMAM1

239.50

6.00

2.57

198.75

20.50

Paris rape May COMK1

588.50

2.75

0.47

412.00

42.84

WTI crude oil CLc1

62.32

0.41

0.66

48.52

28.44

Euro/dlr EUR=

1.21

0.00

-0.02

1.2100

-0.17

Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Ed Osmond)

((gus.trompiz@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 52 18; Reuters Messaging: gus.trompiz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

