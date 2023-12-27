News & Insights

GRAINS-Demand woes limit wheat's gains; corn falls

December 27, 2023 — 08:23 pm EST

Written by Naveen Thukral for Reuters ->

SINGAPORE, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures edged higher on Thursday, recouping some of the previous session's losses, although gains were limited by a lack of demand in international markets at the year's end.

Corn eased, while soybeans ticked higher.

* The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Wv1 added 0.4% to $6.25-1/4 a bushel, as of 0109 GMT. Corn Cv1 fell 0.1% to $4.76-1/4 a bushel and soybeans Sv1 added 0.1% to $13.21-1/2 a bushel.

* Wheat prices fell more than 2% on Wednesday amid weak demand in the physical market.

* For soybeans and corn, weather charts showed uneven showers in the week ahead in dry parts of central and northern Brazil, before widespread heavy rain expected in early January.

* Precipitation in the coming weeks will also influence corn crop yields in the upcoming first-crop harvest and impact planting prospects for the larger second crop in Brazil.

* Commodity funds were net sellers of CBOT corn, wheat and soymeal futures contracts on Wednesday, and net buyers of soybeans and soyoil futures contracts, traders said. COMFUND/CBT

* World stocks rallied to their highest level in more than a year on Wednesday, while the U.S. dollar hit a five-month low, as expectations mounted that key central banks such as the Federal Reserve will start to cut interest rates early next year. MKTS/GLOB

