GRAINS-Decline in wheat steadies; export, inflation data in focus

By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral

PARIS/SINGAPORE, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat steadied after falling to a two-month low on Thursday as market attention turned to U.S. inflation and grain export data later in the day.

Corn and soybeans edged lower on higher official estimates for U.S. harvest yields and a stronger dollar. FRX/

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Wv1 was up 0.3% at $8.09 a bushel by 1244 GMT, after setting a new two-month low earlier in the session.

CBOT corn Cv1 was down 0.4% at $6.61-3/4 a bushel, while soybeans Sv1 eased 0.5% to $14.44-1/2 a bushel.

The monthly U.S. inflation reading is being closely watched as a gauge for the pace of further interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

"This inflation data will move our commodity markets via the U.S. dollar and overall risk vibe," Peak Trading Research said.

An increased projection of global supplies by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) in a monthly supply-demand report on Wednesday pressured wheat futures that have already pushed down by continuing exports through the Black Sea.

However, another sharp cut in wheat production forecast in drought-affected Argentina, in an update from the Rosario grains exchange on Wednesday, lent some support to prices.

Uncertainty also surrounds the continuation of a United Nations-backed shipping corridor from Ukraine, which currently runs to Nov. 19.

Top U.N. officials will meet a senior Russian delegation in Geneva on Friday to discuss extending the grain export deal.

U.S. corn and soybean inventories will be bigger than previously thought as yields of both crops were revised upfrom last month, the USDA said in its report on Wednesday.

Demand concerns were also hanging over both markets, with Mexican demand for U.S. corn uncertain after government statements against biotech crops.

Soybean traders were weighing concerns over Beijing's COVID-19 restrictions against signs of renewed buying from Chinese importers.

Weekly U.S. export data on Thursday will give a latest indication on overseas demand.

Prices at 1244 GMT

Last

Change

Pct Move

End 2021

Ytd Pct Move

CBOT wheat Wv1

809.00

2.50

0.31

770.75

4.96

CBOT corn Cv1

661.75

-2.75

-0.41

593.25

11.55

CBOT soy Sv1

1444.50

-7.50

-0.52

1339.25

7.86

Paris wheat BL2c1

331.75

3.00

0.91

276.75

19.87

Paris maize EMAc1

323.25

-0.25

-0.08

226.00

43.03

Paris rape COMc1

644.25

0.25

0.04

754.00

-14.56

WTI crude oil CLc1

85.28

-0.55

-0.64

75.21

13.39

Euro/dlr EUR=

0.99

-0.01

-0.67

1.1368

-12.53

Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Rashmi Aich, Savio D'Souza and Shinjini Ganguli)

((gus.trompiz@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 52 18; Reuters Messaging: gus.trompiz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.