GRAINS-Corn, wheat, soybeans rally on weather concerns

By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral

PARIS/SINGAPORE, June 1 (Reuters) - Chicago corn and wheat futures climbed sharply on Tuesday as adverse crop weather in parts of North America put attention back on supply risks.

Soybeans also rose, with a rally in crude oil also bolstering crop markets by raising the prospect of rising demand for biofuel. O/R

Persisting dryness in northern U.S. and Canadian crop belts could be accentuated by hot weather forecast later this week, threatening to stress much of the spring wheat crop and some corn and soybean crops.

"There is dry weather in the United States and Canada," said Ole Houe, director of advisory services at brokerage IKON Commodities in Sydney.

"There are doubts around wheat crop in Canada and U.S. corn yields."

The Commodity Weather Group (CWG) said in a daily note that over one-third of U.S. spring wheat could see stress rebuild in the next two weeks, with around 15% of corn and soybeans seen at risk from dryness.

Frosts over the weekend in the northern U.S. also put the focus on weather risks, although CWG said freeze damage would be very limited.

The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board Of Trade (CBOT) Cv1 was up 2.7% at $6.74-3/4 a bushel, as of 1243 GMT, while new-crop December futures CZ1 jumped around 4.5%.

CBOT wheat Wv1 rose 3.2% to $6.84-1/2 a bushel while soybeans Sv1 advanced 1.6% at $15.54-1/2 a bushel.

Chicago futures were resuming trading on Tuesday after a three-day holiday weekend in the United States. Prices had ended lower on Friday.

The corn market has also been underpinned by Chinese demand.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture last week confirmed more than 5.6 million tonnes in new-crop corn sales to China, while not showing large-scale cancellations.

Prices at 1243 GMT

Last

Change

Pct Move

End 2020

Ytd Pct Move

CBOT wheat Wv1

684.50

21.00

3.17

640.50

6.87

CBOT corn Cv1

674.75

18.00

2.74

484.00

39.41

CBOT soy Sv1

1554.50

24.00

1.57

1311.00

18.57

Paris wheat Sep BL2U1

216.25

2.50

1.17

192.50

12.34

Paris maize Jun EMAM1

267.00

-2.25

-0.84

198.75

34.34

Paris rape Aug COMQ1

523.75

8.50

1.65

393.00

33.27

WTI crude oil CLc1

68.44

2.12

3.20

48.52

41.06

Euro/dlr EUR=

1.22

0.00

-0.04

1.2100

0.99

Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; additional reporting by Colin Packham in Canberra; Editing by Ramakrishnan M. and Bernadette Baum)

