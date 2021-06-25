GRAINS-Corn, wheat, soy steady as U.S. crop prospects assessed

By Gus Trompiz and Colin Packham

PARIS/CANBERRA, June 25 (Reuters) - Chicago corn, wheat and soybean futures edged higher on Friday as the market assessed contrasting rain forecasts for U.S. growing belts and looked ahead to government acreage estimates next week.

Grain prices have been pressured this week by weather charts projecting heavy rain in a swathe of the U.S. Midwest, but more limited moisture expected in northerly zones has sustained concern about drought damage.

New-crop December corn futures CZ1 on the Chicago Board of Trade were up 0.2% at $5.37-1/4 a bushel by 1121 GMT.

"The long-awaited rains in the Iowa region are particularly welcome," consultancy Agritel said in a note, referring to the largest U.S. corn producing state.

"However, the crucial period remains ahead at the corn flowering stage by mid-July."

Market participants are increasingly turning their attention towards the U.S. Department of Agriculture's June 30 acreage report. Analysts expected the USDA to increase corn and soy area estimates compared with its March projections.

U.S. harvest prospects are being watched particularly closely due to tightening global stocks and strong Chinese demand.

The International Grains Council on Thursday forecast that the world's stocks-to-use ratio for grains would fall to an eight-year low in 2021/22, despite expected record production of corn and wheat.

CBOT November soybean futures SX1 were up 0.5% at $12.97-3/4 a bushel, facing resistance at the psychological $13 threshold.

The USDA said on Thursday private exporters reported a sale of 132,000 tonnes of soybeans to China and 260,000 tonnes of soybeans to unknown destinations, adding to other soybean export sales reported this week.

Soybean futures also drew support from a recovery in vegetable oil prices this week. POI/

CBOT September wheat WU1 was up 0.6% at $6.56 a bushel, supported by concerns over drought in northern U.S. spring wheat belts.

MGEX September spring wheat MWEU1 was up 1.7%.

Wheat markets have been weighing drought damage to spring wheat in North America and the Black Sea region against favourable prospects for winter wheat harvesting that is getting under way in the northern hemisphere.

Prices at 1121 GMT

Last

Change

Pct Move

End 2020

Ytd Pct Move

CBOT wheat Wv1

656.00

4.00

0.61

640.50

2.42

CBOT corn Cv1

537.25

1.25

0.23

484.00

11.00

CBOT soy Sv1

1297.75

6.00

0.46

1311.00

-1.01

Paris wheat Sep BL2U1

203.75

-0.75

-0.37

192.50

5.84

Paris maize Jun EMAc1

238.00

-3.50

-1.45

219.00

8.68

Paris rape Aug COMc1

510.00

4.75

0.94

418.25

21.94

WTI crude oil CLc1

73.18

-0.12

-0.16

48.52

50.82

Euro/dlr EUR=

1.19

0.00

0.09

1.2100

-1.31

Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Colin Packham in Australia; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel and David Evans)

