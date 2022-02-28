GRAINS-Corn, wheat rise for 2nd session on Black Sea supply woes; soybeans firm

SINGAPORE, March 1 (Reuters) - Chicago corn gained more ground on Tuesday, with prices rising for five out of six sessions, as concerns over supply disruptions in the Black Sea region after Russia's attack on Ukraine underpinned prices.

Soybeans rose almost 1%, adding to last session's strong gains.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Cv1 added 0.7% to $6.95-1/2 a bushel, as of 0112 GMT, after climbing more than 5% on Monday.

* Wheat Wv1 gained 0.4% at $9.38 a bushel and soybeans Sv1 rose 0.9% to $16.51-1/2 a bushel.

* Egypt's state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities, said on Monday it had cancelled a second international tender for wheat in four days as the Ukraine crisis continued to disrupt grain markets.

* A low number of three trading houses participated in the tender because of the supply uncertainty and market turbulence following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

* Export demand for the Russian wheat and new sales faded at the end of last week due to supply risks in the Black Sea, analysts said on Monday.

* Russia's attack on Ukraine is expected to halt the processing and export of Ukrainian oilseed crops for at least one month, curbing flows of sunflower seed to the European Union, consultancy Strategie Grains said.

* Fears about damage to Ukraine's infrastructure also fuelled doubts over planting of the country's 2022 corn crop, grain traders said.

* Russia and Ukraine account for about 29% of global wheat exports, 19% of world corn supplies and 80% of world sunflower oil exports.

* Exporters reported the sale of 136,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to China for delivery in the 2022/23 marketing year and 120,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans for delivery to unknown destinations during 2021/22, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said.

* Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT wheat, corn, soybean, soymeal and soyoil futures contracts on Monday, traders said. COMFUND/CBT

MARKET NEWS

* The Russian ruble hit record lows on Monday while world stocks slid and oil prices jumped after the West ramped up sanctions against Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine, including blocking Russian banks from the SWIFT global payments system. MKTS/GLOB

(Reporting by Naveen Thukral)

