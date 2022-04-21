GRAINS-Corn, wheat retreat from recent highs; soybeans edge higher

By Julie Ingwersen

CHICAGO, April 21 (Reuters) - U.S. corn futures fell on Thursday on disappointing weekly U.S. export sales data and a round of profit-taking after multi-year highs set this week, analysts said.

Wheat futures also fell, retreating from recent six-week highs, while soybean futures inched higher, supported by export demand for U.S. supplies and spillover strength from soyoil 0#BO: and crude oil. O/R

Chicago Board of Trade July corn CN2 settled down 14-3/4 cents at $7.95-1/4 per bushel and July wheat WN2 ended down 21 cents at $10.76-1/2 a bushel.

Corn extended losses after the U.S. Department of Agriculture reported export sales of U.S. corn in the week ended April 14 at 1.268 million tonnes (old and new crop years combined), below a range of trade expectations.

Corn futures have cooled since the July contract reached $8.14 a bushel on Tuesday, the highest on a continuous chart of the most-active corn contract Cv1 since September 2012.

"The market has been going straight up, so we needed to take a breather," said Ted Seifried, chief agriculture strategist for the Zaner Group.

However, worries about tightening global grain supplies underpinned prices. The International Grains Council forecast that global corn (maize) production would fall by 13 million tonnes in the 2022/23 season to 1.197 billion tonnes, reflecting smaller crops in Ukraine and the United States.

Soybean futures turned higher, supported in part by brisk export demand. The USDA reported weekly U.S. soybean sales at 1.7 million tonnes (old and new crop years combined), toward the high end of trade expectations.

"Beans continue to recognize we are running out of old-crop supplies," Seifried said.

CBOT July soybeans SN2 settled up 2-1/2 cents at $17.19-1/2 per bushel, and July soyoil BON2 ended up 0.89 cent at 79.64 cents per pound after setting a life-of-contract high at 80.10 cents.

Soyoil drew support as crude CLc1 rose on fears of tightening global oil supplies. O/R Soyoil sometimes tracks crude oil CLc1 due to its role as a feedstock for biodiesel fuel.

Traders continue to monitor war in Ukraine that has disrupted the flow of grain exports from the Black Sea. Russian forces stepped up their attacks in eastern Ukraine on Thursday.

Ukrainian farmers have sown 2.5 million hectares of spring crops so far in 2022, 20% of the expected area, the country's agriculture ministry said, adding that areas of intense conflict could see a drop of 70% of the sowing area.

(Reporting by Julie Ingwersen; additional reporting by Naveen Thukral in Singapore and Sybille de La Hamaide in Paris; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta, David Goodman, Sandra Maler and Diane Craft)

