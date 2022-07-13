GRAINS-Corn, wheat recover from one-week lows; soybeans edge lower

By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral

PARIS/SINGAPORE, July 13 (Reuters) - Chicago corn and wheat futures steadied on Wednesday after hitting one-week lows earlier in the day, as participants assessed mixed crop weather in the U.S. Midwest and also awaited outcome of talks to resume sea exports from war-torn Ukraine.

Soybeans ticked lower as the market faced pressure from U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) supply-and-demand forecasts on Tuesday and a slide in palm oil prices.

The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) corn Cv1 was up 0.4% at $5.89 a bushel, as of 1005 GMT. CBOT soybeans Sv1 were down 0.3% at $13.38-1/2 a bushel, while wheat Wv1 climbed 0.2% to $8.15-1/2 a bushel.

Grain markets later steadied in step with crude oil prices, and as other investors awaited U.S. inflation figures for a further gauge on economic pressures. MKTS/GLOB

"The economic situation remains an important factor influencing all commodity markets," consultancy Agritel said.

"Operators ... are paying close attention to the meeting organised today in Istanbul ... on the delicate subject of grain exports from Ukrainian ports," it added.

Ukraine is "two steps away" from a deal with Russia on exporting Ukrainian grain to the international markets, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told Spanish newspaper El Pais ahead of talks between Ukraine, Russia, Turkey and the United Nations.

In closely watched data on Tuesday, the USDA lowered its outlook for soybean exports and domestic crush.

The agency also raised its forecast for domestic corn and wheat production.

Traders are continuing to monitor weather charts, with showers expected to help corn and soy crops in part of the Midwest this week, but other zones are seen becoming drier.

Prices at 1005 GMT

Last

Change

Pct Move

End 2021

Ytd Pct Move

CBOT wheat Wv1

815.50

1.25

0.15

770.75

5.81

CBOT corn Cv1

589.00

2.50

0.43

593.25

-0.72

CBOT soy Sv1

1338.50

-4.50

-0.34

1339.25

-0.06

Paris wheat BL2c1

337.00

-4.75

-1.39

276.75

21.77

Paris maize EMAc1

315.00

-0.50

-0.16

226.00

39.38

Paris rape COMc1

676.00

1.00

0.15

754.00

-10.34

WTI crude oil CLc1

96.54

0.70

0.73

75.21

28.36

Euro/dlr EUR=

1.00

0.00

0.04

1.1368

-11.68

Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((gus.trompiz@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 52 18; Reuters Messaging: gus.trompiz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

