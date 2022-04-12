GRAINS-Corn, wheat futures climb on Ukraine woes, U.S. biofuel plan

By Julie Ingwersen

CHICAGO, April 12 (Reuters) - U.S. corn, wheat and soybean futures rose on Tuesday on worries about the Russia-Ukraine conflict persisting and disrupting Black Sea grain exports, and optimism about increased demand for biofuels, analysts said.

U.S. President Joe Biden will unveil plans to extend the availability of higher biofuel blends of gasoline during the summer to curb soaring fuel costs, the White House said.

The measure will allow Americans to keep buying E15, a gasoline that uses a 15% ethanol blend, from June 1 to Sept. 15. Corn is the main U.S. feedstock for ethanol.

"That's friendly for corn, and potentially for (soy-based) biodiesel too," said Ted Seifried, chief agriculture strategist for the Zaner Group.

Chicago Board of Trade May corn futures CK2 settled up 11-3/4 cents at $7.76-1/4 a bushel after reaching $7.79, the contract's highest since March 7.

CBOT May wheat WK2 ended up 22-1/2 cents at $11.03-3/4 per bushel and May soybeans SK2 finished 15 cents higher at $16.70-1/4 a bushel.

Corn planting is off to a slow start in the Midwest.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Monday said the U.S. corn crop was 2% seeded, unchanged from a week earlier and behind the average analyst estimate of 4%. Weather forecasts signaled further delays.

"Soil temperatures are low, and it does not seem like we are going to enjoy the early planting that we have seen in many of the last few years," Seifried said.

The USDA rated 32% of U.S. winter wheat in good to excellent condition, up two percentage points from a week ago but still among the poorest ratings on record for this time of year, reflecting drought in the Plains.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin said peace talks with Ukraine had hit a dead end, using his first public comments on the conflict in more than a week to vow his troops would win, the strongest signal to date that the war will grind on.

The world is facing "a multi-year problem" in food supply as the war in Ukraine drives global prices higher and disrupts production of staple crops, the executive director of the U.N.'s World Food Programme said.

Concerns about inflation steered investors into commodities. The U.S. consumer price index rose 1.2% last month, the biggest increase in 16-1/2 years.

"Strong money flow provided a boost for the broader commodity sector ... on ideas that inflation risks will linger for some time," Arlan Suderman, chief commodities analyst for StoneX, wrote in a client note.

