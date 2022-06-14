GRAINS-Corn, wheat fall amid broad decline in world markets; soybeans firm

By Naveen Thukral and Sybille de La Hamaide

SINGAPORE/PARIS, June 14 (Reuters) - Chicago corn and wheat futures declined on Tuesday after what traders said could have been an excessive rise in prices and weighed down by a broader fall in finiancial markets on concerns over rising inflation.

Soybeans bucked the weakness to edge higher after a selloff in the previous session.

Losses in wheat were limited by expectations of a sharp decline in Ukraine's grain output following Russia's invasion.

Underlining the broader risk-off sentiment, European shares extended their fall on fears that rising inflation could push the world's largest economies into recession.

The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Cv1 fell 0.9% to $7.62 a bushel, as of 1050 GMT, and wheat Wv1 gave up 0.8% to $10.62 a bushel. Soybeans Sv1 added 0.35% to $17.13-1/2 a bushel.

On the fundamental front, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) rated 72% of the U.S. corn crop in good to excellent condition in its weekly crop progress report, down 1 percentage point from a week ago and below the average of estimates in a Reuters poll.

In a report released after market hours on Monday, the USDA rated 70% of the soybean crop as good to excellent in its first 2022 condition ratings for the oilseed, in line with trade expectations.

The wheat market was concerned about Ukrainian grain exports.

A senior government official said on Monday Ukraine's grain harvest was likely to drop to around 48.5 million tonnes this year, from 86 million tonnes last year.

First Deputy Agriculture Minister Taras Vysotskyi said the total area sown had fallen by 25% and the 2022/23 exportable surplus could be 30 million tonnes, meaning significant loss of revenue.

In Europe, eyes were on a hot spell hitting France, the bloc's largest wheat producer and exporter, in the wake of Spain experiencing its most severe pre-summer heatwave in at least 20 years. [nL8N2XY05W] GRA/EU

Traders stressed, however, that concerns for crops may have been excessive as the hot spell was coming at a time when crops were already well developed, which would limit potential damage.

Commodity funds were net sellers of CBOT soybean, soymeal, soyoil, corn and wheat futures contracts on Monday, traders said. COMFUND/CBT

Prices at 1050 GMT

Last

Change

Pct Move

CBOT wheat Wv1

1062,00

-9,00

-0,84

CBOT corn Cv1

762,00

-7,25

-0,94

CBOT soy Sv1

1713,50

6,00

0,35

Paris wheat BL2U2

393,25

-1,25

-0,32

Paris maize EMAc1

335,00

-0,75

-0,22

Paris rapeseed COMc1

766,75

5,25

0,69

WTI crude oil CLc1

121,85

0,92

0,76

Euro/dlr EUR=

1,0432

0,00

0,23

Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne

(Reporting by Naveen Thukral and Sybille de La Hamaided; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu, Shailesh Kuber and Aditya Soni)

((naveen.thukral@thomsonreuters.com; +65-6870-3829; Reuters Messaging: naveen.thukral.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

