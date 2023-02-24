GRAINS-Corn weak and soybeans steady with US, Argentina crops in focus

By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral

PARIS/SINGAPORE, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures edged down on Friday to hold at a six-week low as a forecast of higher U.S. planting hung over the market.

Soybeans ticked up as analysts saw little respite from drought in Argentina, though an expected record harvest in Brazil remained a cap on prices.

Chicago wheat slipped to a four-week low, with participants increasingly expecting a wartime grain export corridor from Ukraine to be prolonged beyond March.

The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was down 0.4% at $6.56-1/2 a bushel by 1308 GMT, after touching a six-week low for a second day.

CBOT soybeans Sv1 inched up 0.1% to $15.29 a bushel. Wheat Wv1 was down 1.3% at $7.41 a bushel, near an earlier four-week trough.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), at its annual Agricultural Outlook Forum, pegged 2023 corn plantings at 91 million acres (36.8 million hectares), up from 88.6 million last year, and production at 15.085 billion bushels, based on a record-high yield of 181.5 bushels per acre.

Analysts were expecting plantings of 90.9 million acres and production of 14.949 billion bushels.

"The USDA Outlook Forum data carried a bearish tilt," research firm Hightower said. "(However), dry conditions continue to be a concern for immature corn in Argentina."

Argentina's 2022/2023 soybean crop was estimated at 33.5 million tonnes, down from 38 million tonnes previously forecast, a major grains exchange said on Thursday.

Limited rain and high temperatures could expand the portion of Argentine corn and soy under stress in the next two weeks to nearly three-quarters of the crops, the Commodity Weather Group said in a note.

The wheat market was also curbed by forecasts for moisture in part of the drought-affected U.S. Plains, as well as the USDA's projection of an increased U.S. wheat area and yield this year.

