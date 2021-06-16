GRAINS-Corn steadies, soybeans slip again as Midwest weather watched

By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral

PARIS/SINGAPORE, June 16 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures inched up on Wednesday, consolidating after two-week lows a day earlier, as investors weighed forecasts for welcome rain and milder temperatures in the Midwest against the risks of persisting dryness for crops.

Wheat steadied with corn after also touching its lowest since late May on Tuesday following favourable prospects for global production.

Soybeans extended losses to a near two-month low, as lower than expected U.S. crushing activity in May and a fresh slide in vegetable oil prices added to pressure from the improved Midwest weather outlook. POI/

Grain markets have focused this week on forecasts pointing to widespread rain and an easing in heat from late this week, outweighing a sharper than expected decline in corn and soybean crop ratings last week.

"A cooler/wetter weather pattern will soon arrive across key U.S. crop regions, though heat/dryness risks will remain in the forecast to some extent regionally," Isaac Hankes, senior weather research analyst at Refinitiv, said in a note.

Market participants are also awaiting a clearer picture of U.S. corn and soybean plantings in an end-June government acreage report, after previous area projections in March were lower than expected.

The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board Of Trade (CBOT) Cv1 was up 0.3% at $6.69-3/4 a bushel, as of 1127 GMT. New-crop December corn CZ1 edged up 0.2%.

CBOT wheat Wv1 added 0.4% to $6.64-1/4 a bushel. Soybeans Sv1 were down 0.7% at $14.55-1/2 a bushel after earlier reaching their lowest since April 20.

The National Oilseed Processors Association (NOPA) said its members crushed 163.5 million bushels of soybeans in May, up from 160.3 million in April but below an average of analyst expectations for 165.1 million bushels.

Despite a slow start to U.S. winter wheat harvesting and drought in spring wheat zones, good global production prospects, including in the Black Sea exporting region, were capping prices.

Prices at 1127 GMT

Last

Change

Pct Move

End 2020

Ytd Pct Move

CBOT wheat Wv1

664.25

2.75

0.42

640.50

3.71

CBOT corn Cv1

669.75

2.25

0.34

484.00

38.38

CBOT soy Sv1

1455.25

-10.50

-0.72

1311.00

11.00

Paris wheat Sep BL2U1

206.50

0.75

0.36

192.50

7.27

Paris maize Jun EMAc1

258.50

0.50

0.19

219.00

18.04

Paris rape Aug COMc1

501.75

-6.25

-1.23

418.25

19.96

WTI crude oil CLc1

72.41

0.29

0.40

48.52

49.24

Euro/dlr EUR=

1.21

0.00

-0.07

1.2100

0.13

Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; editing by Barbara Lewis)

((gus.trompiz@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 52 18; Reuters Messaging: gus.trompiz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.