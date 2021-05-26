GRAINS-Corn steadies after slide to one-month low, wheat and soy stay weak

By Gus Trompiz and Colin Packham

PARIS/CANBERRA, May 26 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures were little changed on Wednesday, consolidating after a steep fall in the previous session when favourable U.S. growing conditions encouraged selling.

Wheat and soybeans extended their losses, also pressured by favourable crop conditions in some U.S. growing belts, although prices held above multi-week lows hit on Tuesday.

The most active corn futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade Cv1 were up 0.6% at $6.24 a bushel by 1223 GMT.

Earlier, they slipped to $6.17-1/4, equalling Tuesday's one-month low.

New-crop December corn CZ1 inched down 0.3% to $5.14.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said in a weekly report issued after Monday's market close that farmers had planted 90% of intended corn acres, above the five-year average of 80%.

"This report is ... an expression of the predominant topic at present – the better weather in U.S. growing regions," Commerzbank said in a note.

Brisk planting and rainfall in the U.S. Midwest have taken attention away from global supply tensions that had driven corn futures to an eight-year peak earlier this month.

Higher than expected USDA forecasts for 2021/22 U.S. and global corn supplies this month also helped pull prices back from recent highs, although analysts remained cautious about the agency's outlook.

Steps by China to rein in commodity prices have also encouraged investors to trim positions in grain markets, traders said.

CBOT soybeans Sv1 inched down 0.4% to $15.05-3/4 a bushel.

U.S. soybean planting remained ahead of the average pace of recent years, the USDA data showed on Monday.

Traders were monitoring export flows from Argentina, a major supplier of soymeal and corn, amid continuing strike action by port workers.

CBOT wheat Wv1 was down 0.8% at $6.51-1/4 a bushel.

Tunisia issued a tender to be held on Thursday to buy 92,000 tonnes of wheat, according to traders, in what could provide another sign of export competition at the start of the upcoming season. GRA/TEND

Prices at 1223 GMT

Last

Change

Pct Move

End 2020

Ytd Pct Move

CBOT wheat Wv1

651.25

-5.25

-0.80

640.50

1.68

CBOT corn Cv1

624.00

3.75

0.60

484.00

28.93

CBOT soy Sv1

1505.75

-6.00

-0.40

1311.00

14.86

Paris wheat Sep BL2U1

205.50

0.25

0.12

192.50

6.75

Paris maize Jun EMAM1

253.75

-0.75

-0.29

198.75

27.67

Paris rape Aug COMQ1

502.75

-5.25

-1.03

393.00

27.93

WTI crude oil CLc1

65.76

-0.31

-0.47

48.52

35.53

Euro/dlr EUR=

1.22

0.00

-0.19

1.2100

1.05

Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne

