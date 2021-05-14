GRAINS-Corn steadies after rout as supply risks weighed

By Gus Trompiz and Colin Packham

PARIS/CANBERRA, May 14 (Reuters) - Chicago corn rose on Friday, recouping some of its heavy losses a day earlier, as the market set a bigger-than-expected supply outlook from the U.S. government against crop stress in Brazil and sustained Chinese demand.

Wheat tracked the rebound in corn while soybeans also bounced after tumbling with cereals on Thursday when futures pulled away from recent multi-year highs.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's first full supply and demand projections for the 2021/22 season on Wednesday pegged world corn stocks well above the average estimate in a Reuters poll, including a U.S. stocks forecast that also surpassed the poll average.

The USDA report coupled with jitters in financial markets over inflation fuelled selling after corn's eight-year peak last week, pushing the most active contract on the Chicago Board Of Trade Cv1 down more than 5% on Thursday.

On Friday, the contract was up 0.9% at $6.80-3/4 a bushel by 1034 GMT.

It was recovering from a two-week low of $6.66 earlier in the session, but down 7% for the week, the biggest one-week loss since August 2019.

"After that dust settles, the market will get back to focussing how much or how little second‑crop corn will be harvested in Brazil," said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy, Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

The size of Brazil's next corn harvest will influence short-term availability after Chinese demand eroded global supplies.

CBOT wheat Wv1 rose 2.3% to $7.17-3/4 a bushel after sliding to a three-week low on Thursday.

Traders were weighing wheat harvest prospects in the northern hemisphere, with forecasts calling for limited rain and warm weather in parts of Russia raising some concerns despite forecasts this week pointing to a bumper harvest. WASDE13

Rains expected in the southern U.S. Plains could boost winter wheat there, although dryness in northern spring wheat zones remained a risk, analysts said.

CBOT soybeans Sv1 were up 1.4% at $16.06 a bushel and remained on course for a seventh straight weekly gain, underpinned by low U.S. inventories and tensions in global vegetable oil markets.

Prices at 1034 GMT

Last

Change

Pct Move

End 2020

Ytd Pct Move

CBOT wheat Wv1

717.75

16.25

2.32

640.50

12.06

CBOT corn Cv1

680.75

6.00

0.89

484.00

40.65

CBOT soy Sv1

1606.00

22.00

1.39

1311.00

22.50

Paris wheat Sep BL2U1

219.50

3.50

1.62

192.50

14.03

Paris maize Jun EMAM1

253.75

3.50

1.40

198.75

27.67

Paris rape Aug COMQ1

543.00

10.25

1.92

393.00

38.17

WTI crude oil CLc1

64.25

0.43

0.67

48.52

32.42

Euro/dlr EUR=

1.21

0.00

0.22

1.2100

0.03

Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Colin Packham in Canberra; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Elaine Hardcastle)

((gus.trompiz@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 52 18; Reuters Messaging: gus.trompiz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

