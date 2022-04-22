GRAINS-Corn steadies after pullback; soyoil rallies on Indonesia export ban

By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral

PARIS/SINGAPORE, April 22 (Reuters) - Chicago corn edged up on Friday, steadying after a day-earlier pullback as the market weighed lower than expected weekly U.S. exports, mixed Midwest planting weather and the ongoing conflict in major exporter Ukraine.

Corn drew some support from soybeans, with the oilseed market shaking off an earlier fall as Indonesia's announcement of a palm oil export ban triggered a rally in Chicago soyoil.

Wheat eased further as disappointing U.S. exports and increased forecasts for Russia's wheat harvest encouraged prices to pull away from one-month highs this week.

"The market seems to catch its breath after the recent rises, and operators will now focus on the weather conditions on the North American continent to follow the progress of soybean and corn planting," consultancy Agritel said.

The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Cv1 was up 0.8% at $8.01-1/4 a bushel by 1130 GMT, holding near this week's near 10-year high of $8.14.

The International Grains Council on Thursday forecast global corn production would fall by 13 million tonnes in the 2022/23 season to 1.197 billion tonnes, reflecting smaller crops in Ukraine and the United States.

But forecasts pointing to warmer weather in the U.S. Midwest tempered concerns about slow U.S. planting, while a smaller than anticipated volume of weekly U.S. corn export sales also curbed buying impetus.

CBOT soybeans Sv1 were up 0.4% at $17.25-1/2 a bushel, supported by soyoil BOv1 which rallied around 3% after Indonesian President Joko Widodo announced an effective halt to palm oil exports from April 28 as the country tries to cool domestic prices.

Soyoil, a byproduct of soybeans, competes with palm oil in food and biodiesel markets.

CBOT wheat Wv1 was down 0.1% at $10.75-1/4 a bushel.

Russia will be able to increase exports in the new July-June season due to high carry-over stocks in the south of the country, a record crop forecast and the expiry of a state export quota, consultancy Sovecon forecast on Thursday.

IKAR, another consultancy, also raised its outlook for Russia's wheat harvest on Thursday.

Wheat prices were also curbed by sluggish weekly U.S. export sales, traders said.

Prices at 1130 GMT

Last

Change

Pct Move

End 2021

Ytd Pct Move

CBOT wheat Wv1

1075.25

-1.25

-0.12

770.75

39.51

CBOT corn Cv1

801.25

6.00

0.75

593.25

35.06

CBOT soy Sv1

1725.50

6.00

0.35

1339.25

28.84

Paris wheat BL2c1

411.50

5.75

1.42

276.75

48.69

Paris maize EMAc1

330.50

-0.50

-0.15

226.00

46.24

Paris rape COMc1

1071.50

7.00

0.66

754.00

42.11

WTI crude oil CLc1

102.45

-1.34

-1.29

75.21

36.22

Euro/dlr EUR=

1.08

0.00

-0.14

1.1368

-4.81

Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne

