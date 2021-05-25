GRAINS-Corn stays weak on friendly weather; wheat, soybeans tick higher

By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral

PARIS/SINGAPORE, May 25 (Reuters) - Chicago corn prices edged lower for a third straight day on Tuesday as favourable U.S. growing conditions offset recent support from Chinese demand and drought in Brazilian corn belts.

Soybeans ticked up, steadying after a five-session fall, with support from a rebound in vegetable oil prices.

Wheat also recovered slightly after hitting a one-month low on Monday, as a decline in U.S. winter wheat crop ratings tempered optimism about the benefit of recent rainfall in the U.S. Plains.

The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board Of Trade (CBOT) Cv1 was down 0.2% at $6.56 a bushel by 1210 GMT.

In a weekly update issued after Monday's market close, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said farmers had planted 90% of intended corn acres as of Sunday, above the five-year average of 80% and just below an average estimate of 91% in a pre-report Reuters poll.

"The figures on U.S. planting progress continue to leave little room for doubt and are pressuring prices today," a European trader said.

Brisk planting, coupled with regular rain in the U.S. Midwest, has taken attention away from global supply tensions, although cool spring temperatures have raised some question marks.

Higher than expected USDA supply projections for 2021/22 earlier this month and steps by China to rein in prices of commodities including corn have also curbed futures after multi-year peaks.

But some analysts see limited downside for grain prices.

"We think the underlying supply-and-demand fundamentals are still tightening. We are more likely to see strong rallies over the next few months, rather than large drop in prices," said Ole Houe, director of advisory services at brokerage IKON Commodities in Sydney.

CBOT soybeans Sv1 were up 0.9% at $15.36 a bushel, after touching their lowest since April 30 on Monday.

A 3.5% rebound in palm oil futures supported soybeans as tight edible oil supply remained a focus of oilseed markets. POI/

U.S. soybean planting remained ahead of the average pace of recent years, although was a touch below analyst expectations, the USDA data showed.

CBOT wheat Wv1 was up 0.5% at $6.65-3/4 a bushel, having hit its weakest since April 20 in the last session.

Prices at 1210 GMT

Last

Change

Pct Move

End 2020

Ytd Pct Move

CBOT wheat Wv1

665.75

3.50

0.53

640.50

3.94

CBOT corn Cv1

656.00

-1.25

-0.19

484.00

35.54

CBOT soy Sv1

1536.00

13.25

0.87

1311.00

17.16

Paris wheat Sep BL2U1

209.50

1.25

0.60

192.50

8.83

Paris maize Jun EMAM1

255.00

0.75

0.29

198.75

28.30

Paris rape Aug COMQ1

518.00

5.00

0.97

393.00

31.81

WTI crude oil CLc1

65.82

-0.23

-0.35

48.52

35.66

Euro/dlr EUR=

1.23

0.00

0.37

1.2100

1.32

Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

((gus.trompiz@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 52 18; Reuters Messaging: gus.trompiz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.