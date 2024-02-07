GRAINS-Corn, soybeans touch new multi-year lows on grain glut worries

By P.J. Huffstutter

CHICAGO, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Chicago corn prices dipped to a new three-year low on Wednesday, as weather charts showed a hot, dry spell in Argentina will give way to widespread rain in the coming days, traders said.

Soybean futures also turned lower - with the most-active soybean contract on a continuous chart Sv1 touching the lowest price seen since Dec. 15, 2020 - as projected rain in major Brazilian growing regions is adding to expectations of large South American supplies.

The market moves underscore how market participants are shifting their focus back toward forecasts of a glut of grain and oilseed production this year, said Karl Setzer, co-founder of Consus Ag Consulting.

"Right now, we don't have a poor demand market," Setzer said. "What we have is a supply problem. We are over-producing for what the world needs."

That supply-and-demand concern is also what drove funds and other market participants to spend the day adjusting their positions before a clutch of crop reports on Thursday.

The slew of data will include Brazilian agency Conab's update of the country's official production estimates, Statistics Canada estimates on its country's grain stocks, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture's monthly U.S. and world supply and demand forecasts.

Setzer said the trade will particularly be watching the Conab estimate, after the USDA last month reported larger-than-expected Brazilian crops, as well as bigger U.S. yield and production levels for the recently harvested crop.

"Conab tends to trail the USDA in production numbers," Setzer said, noting that if Conab's numbers are relatively high, "that means the USDA number is probably pretty close."

The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Cv1 settled down 4-1/2 cents at $4.34-1/4 bushel. CBOT soybeans Sv1 closed down 10-1/2 cents at $11.89 a bushel. CBOT wheat Wv1 settled up 7 cents at $6.02 a bushel.

(Additional reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Rashmi Aich, Will Dunham, Varun H K, Shounak Dasgupta and Sandra Maler)

