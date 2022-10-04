GRAINS-Corn, soybeans rise on broad commodities strength; wheat mixed

By Julie Ingwersen

CHICAGO, Oct 4 (Reuters) - U.S. corn and soybean futures rose on Tuesday, following broad strength in commodity and equity markets tied to easing concerns about the global economy, traders said.

U.S. wheat futures were mixed, with CBOT soft red winter wheat WZ2 declining while K.C. hard red winter wheat KWZ2 rose on worries about dry conditions in the Plains hard wheat belt. CBOT December wheat WZ2 was down 5 cents at $9.07 a bushel, and K.C. December hard wheat KWZ2 was up 2 cents at $9.90-3/4.

Ukraine's winter wheat sowing for the 2023 harvest has covered only a third of the area completed at the same time last year, data from the European country's agriculture ministry showed on Tuesday.

(Additional reporting by Naveen Thukral in Singapore and Sybille de La Hamaide in Paris; editing by Subhranshu Sahu, David Goodman and Paul Simao)

((Julie.ingwersen@thomsonreuters.com; 1-313-484-5283; Reuters Messaging: julie.ingwersen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.