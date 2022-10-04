GRAINS-Corn, soybeans rise on broad commodities strength; wheat dips

By Julie Ingwersen

CHICAGO, Oct 4 (Reuters) - U.S. corn and soybean futures closed higher on Tuesday, following broad strength in commodity and equity markets tied to easing concerns about the global economy, traders said.

The dollar .DXY index retreated from two-decade highs set last week, softening after Australia's central bank surprised investors with a smaller-than-expected interest rate hike. The move calmed fears that higher rates globally would trigger a recession that could dent demand for commodities. USD/MKTS/GLOB

Chicago Board of Trade December corn CZ2 settled up 2-1/4 cents at $6.83 per bushel and November soybeans SX2 ended up 9-1/2 cents at $13.83-1/2 a bushel.

But seasonal pressure from the expanding U.S. harvest hung over the market, capping rallies, while traders awaited more information about the size of U.S. crops.

After the CBOT close, commodity brokerage StoneX raised its estimate of the average U.S. corn yield to 173.9 bushels per acre (bpa), from 173.2 previously, but lowered its corn production estimate to 14.056 billion bushels, from 14.168 billion last month.

For soybeans, StoneX cut its forecast of the U.S. yield to 51.3 bpa, from 51.8 previously, and lowered its soy production estimate to 4.442 billion bushels, from 4.515 billion.

CBOT soft red winter wheat futures bucked the firm trend and closed lower on technical selling and profit-taking after last week's two-month highs. Benchmark CBOT December wheat WZ2 fell 9 cents to finish at $9.03 a bushel, but K.C. December hard red winter wheat KWZ2 ended flat at $9.88-3/4, underpinned by worries about dry conditions in the Plains hard wheat belt.

Ukraine's winter wheat sowing for the 2023 harvest has covered only a third of the area completed at the same time last year, data from the European country's agriculture ministry showed on Tuesday.

(Additional reporting by Naveen Thukral in Singapore and Sybille de La Hamaide in Paris; editing by Subhranshu Sahu, David Goodman and Paul Simao)

((Julie.ingwersen@thomsonreuters.com; 1-313-484-5283; Reuters Messaging: julie.ingwersen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.