GRAINS-Corn, soybeans rise for second session on short covering; wheat firms

SINGAPORE, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Chicago corn and soybeans gained more ground on Wednesday with investors covering short positions ahead of a key U.S. government crop outlook, although forecasts of cool and wet weather curbed gains.

Wheat rose, recouping last session's losses but dismal demand for U.S. supplies kept a lid on prices.

* The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Cv1 added 0.5% to $5.01-1/4 a bushel, as of 0034 GMT and soybeans Sv1 gained 0.4% to $13.11-1/2 a bushel.

* Wheat Wv1 rose 012% to $6.57 a bushel.

* Forecasts of cool temperatures and rainy conditions across much of the U.S. Midwest during the next week will boost prospects for both crops.

* The U.S. corn harvest could be the second-largest on record as rains during July shepherded the crop through its critical development phase, offsetting dry conditions early in the season and hot summer temperatures, analysts and farmers said.

* A strong harvest would add to domestic stockpiles that are expected to balloon as demand for U.S. corn exports wilts due to a massive harvest in Brazil, which is expected to overtake the U.S. as the world's top corn supplier.

** Analysts expect the U.S. government in a monthly report due on Friday to cut its forecast for domestic corn production to 15.135 billion bushels this year, from its July estimate for a record high 15.320 billion bushels.

* The lack of demand for U.S. supplies continues to weigh on Chicago futures.

* Egypt's state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities said on Tuesday it bought 235,000 metric tons of Russian wheat in an international tender.

* Dozens of ships are backed up around critical Danube arteries close to Ukraine's river gateways days after Russian drone attacks on the country's ports, shipping data showed on Tuesday.

* China's July soybean imports jumped by almost one-quarter from a year ago, official data showed, boosted by improved demand in the world's biggest buyer, especially for use in animal feed, and by higher arrivals from Brazil.

* China imported 9.73 million metric tons of soybeans in July, up 23.5% from a year ago, customs data showed on Tuesday.

* Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT corn, soybean, soymeal and soyoil futures contracts on Tuesday and net sellers of wheat futures, traders said. COMFUND/CBT

* Global stocks skidded and the dollar jumped on Tuesday after Moody's cut the credit ratings of 10 small- to mid-sized U.S. banks and China's trade data was worse than forecast in July, raising concerns about the global economic outlook. MKTS/GLOB

0130 China PPI CPI YY July

