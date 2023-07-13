GRAINS-Corn, soybeans regain ground after slide on USDA supply outlook

By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral

PARIS/SINGAPORE, July 13 (Reuters) - Chicago corn edged higher on Thursday after hitting a 2-1/2 year low while soybeans rebounded as a slide triggered by larger than expected U.S. government supply forecasts abated.

Ongoing drought in part of the U.S. Midwest encouraged participants to look beyond the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) estimates, while positive sentiment in wider financial markets following a slowdown in U.S. inflation also lent support.

The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 1.2% at $4.89-1/2 a bushel at 1150 GMT, after earlier setting a new 2-1/2 year low at $4.81.

CBOT soybeans Sv1 added 1.7% to $13.50-1/2 a bushel, having slid 2.4% on Wednesday.

The USDA said on Wednesday that farmers will harvest massive crops of both corn and soybeans this year, despite drought conditions stressing plants during early stages of development.

While the USDA had been expected to incorporate a recent increase to its corn acreage estimate, a smaller than expected reduction to its yield forecast put attention on improving weather.

"Weather risks are receding - U.S. crop conditions have climbed 5% in two weeks - and there's more rain ahead," Rabobank said in a note.

But a northwestern portion of the Midwest is set to remain dry in the coming week while the key growth period for soybeans still lies ahead in August.

"USDA reports usually do not have long-lasting effects, suggesting that the market will shift its focus to weather conditions and harvest progress," brokerage Copenhagen Merchants said.

Grain traders are also awaiting weekly U.S. export sales data on Thursday. Overseas demand for U.S. crops has been tepid, although there has been chatter about interest from China for U.S. soybeans after the country imported large amounts of Brazilian beans.

CBOT wheat Wv1 was up 0.2% at $6.34 a bushel, after hitting its lowest since June 9.

Wheat prices were also weighed down by the USDA's supply and demand report, which included a larger-than-expected U.S. wheat production forecast.

Wheat traders are also monitoring dry conditions for spring wheat in North America, results from winter wheat harvesting across the northern hemisphere, and talks to salvage a Black Sea export corridor from Ukraine that Russia is threatening to abandon next week.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

