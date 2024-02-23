GRAINS-Corn, soybeans recover from 3-year lows; ample supply caps gains

By Naveen Thukral and Sybille de La Hamaide

SINGAPORE/PARIS, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Chicago corn and soybean futures edged higher on Friday, with bargain-buying lifting prices after both markets dropped to their lowest levels in three years, although plentiful supplies are likely to limit gains.

Wheat rose for a second session on supply concerns as potential U.S. sanctions against top global wheat exporter Russia could hit flows.

"As has been the case for some time now, the principal cause of price declines remains the improved international production outlook, built upon expectations for large harvests in major grain exporters, including Brazil and Russia," BMI, a unit of Fitch Solutions, said in a report.

"Meanwhile, the recent strength of the U.S. dollar has also weighed on the prices of agricultural commodities."

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Sv1 rose 0.1% to $11.53-3/4 a bushel, as of 0346 GMT, having dropped 1.5% this week.

Corn Cv1 added 0.7% to $4.21-1/2 a bushel, having gained almost 1% this week. Wheat Wv1 was up 1.3% at $5.87 a bushel.

Corn prices dropped to their lowest levels since late 2020 on Thursday.

Expectations of higher corn and soybeans production in top South American producers - Brazil and Argentina - are weighing on Chicago futures.

Argentina's corn and soybean crops continue to improve due to recent rains, the Buenos Aires grains exchange said on Thursday, with more rainfall expected in the coming days after wet weather conditions helped curb damages from a heat wave last month.

Following a record-large U.S. corn harvest in 2023, outlooks for rising grain stockpiles and falling Chinese demand for animal feed have spurred speculators to build massive net short positions in corn and soybean futures.

Strong competition on theglobal markethas been weighing on wheat prices in recent weeks.

Ukraine has exported almost 4.3 million metric tons of grain so far this month, exceeding the 3.8 million tons exported over the same period a year earlier, agriculture ministry data showed on Friday.

Exports have included 11 million tons of wheat, 15.2 million tons of corn and 1.56 million tons of barley, it showed.

Prices at 1130 GMT

Last

Change

Pct Move

CBOT wheat Wv1

587.00

7.75

1.34

CBOT corn Cv1

421.50

3.00

0.72

CBOT soy Sv1

1153.75

1.25

0.11

Paris wheat BL2c1

209.75

2.25

1.08

Paris maize EMAc1

174.75

0.75

0.43

Paris rapeseed COMc1

412.75

-3.25

-0.78

WTI crude oil CLc1

77.66

-0.95

-1.21

Euro/dlr EUR=

1.08

0.00

0.04

Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne

(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips, Eileen Soreng and Krishna Chandra Eluri)

