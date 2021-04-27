GRAINS-Corn, soybeans pull back from 8-year top; market eyes U.S. weather

By Naveen Thukral

SINGAPORE, April 28 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures slid 2% on Wednesday after climbing to an eight-year high in the last session, with prices likely to take direction from U.S. weather and the pace of planting in weeks ahead.

Wheat and soybeans also retreated from their eight-year peaks scaled a day earlier.

"There is a realisation that there is plenty of time to grow crops in the United States," said Ole Houe, director of advisory services at brokerage IKON Commodities in Sydney.

"The current supply and demand situation does not warrant $7-bushel corn. The last 100 cents are speculators driving the market."

The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Cv1 fell 2% to $6.41-1/2 a bushel by 0301 GMT, after hitting a June 2013 high of $6.84 a bushel on Tuesday.

Commodity funds were net sellers of CBOT soybeans, soymeal, wheat and corn futures contracts on Tuesday and net even for soyoil futures contracts, traders said. COMFUND/CBT

The planting pace in the United States is expected to pick up after being hit by cold temperatures at the beginning of the season.

"We've seen some really strong rallies. There is some unwinding as questions remain about the situation in South America," said Phin Ziebell, an agribusiness economist at National Australia Bank.

Brazil's upcoming second corn crop is seen as crucial to replenishing tight global stocks, though weather forecasts show little rain for dry southern regions in the week ahead.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture said U.S. farmers were able to plant 17% of their intended corn acres as of Sunday, in line with the average estimate in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Soybeans Sv1 fell 0.6% to $15.10 a bushel and wheat Wv1 dropped 1.7% to $7.20 a bushel.

The decline in wheat came despite the USDA estimating 49% of U.S. winter wheat was in good or excellent condition, in a four-point drop from a week earlier that was sharper than expected on average by analysts.

In Brazil, oilseeds lobby group Abiove is pushing the government to clearly signal whether it plans to raise its biodiesel blending requirement after a surprise move to temporarily cut it this month.

(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; additional reporting by Colin Packham in Canberra; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

