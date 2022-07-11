GRAINS-Corn, soybeans gain for fifth session ahead of USDA reports

By Naveen Thukral

SINGAPORE, July 12 (Reuters) - Chicago corn and soybean prices rose for a fifth session on Tuesday on forecasts for hot, dry conditions across the Midwest farm belt and positioning ahead of monthly supply-and-demand reports from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).

Wheat prices rose after closing sharply lower on Monday.

"The Non-Commercial net long position across the U.S. traded agricultural markets collapsed...," J.P.Morgan analysts said in a note.

"With continued outflows from the sector, agricultural markets remain at oversold levels based on historically tight grains & oilseed inventories and limited recession-led agri-demand implications."

The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Cv1 was up 0.4% at $6.31-1/4 a bushel, as of 0207 GMT, and soybeans Sv1 added 0.7% to $14.15 a bushel.

Wheat Wv1 gained 0.6% to 8.61-3/4 a bushel.

The corn crop is entering its critical pollination stage of development, so the market is particularly sensitive to forecasts indicating stressful heat and dryness. Soybeans face a greater risk from such weather in August.

In its weekly crop progress and conditions report, the USDA said that 64% of the U.S. corn crop was rated good-to-excellent, unchanged from a week ago. That was 1 percentage point lower than what analysts were expecting.

Good-to-excellent ratings for soybeans were pegged at 62%, the USDA said. That was down 1 percentage point from a week ago and 2 percentage points below market expectations.

Grain markets had rebounded last week in a technical bounce from multi-month lows and speculation that lower prices could spark import purchases by China or other global buyers.

The market is looking ahead to Tuesday's monthly USDA crop reports, which are expected to show a slight increase is the agency's corn crop outlook, along with a small drop in soybean production.

In Russia, wheat exports are expected to remain muted in July despite lower export tax, a massive crop and a weakening rouble as problems with logistics and trade finance caused by Western sanctions persist.

The world's largest wheat exporter is expected to have record amounts of the crop available to supply abroad in the July-June marketing season, and reduced grain export taxes sharply on July 1 to support shipments.

The IKAR agriculture consultancy said on Monday that it downgraded its forecast for Russia's July wheat exports to 1.7-2 million tonnes from the previously expected 2-2.3 million tonnes.

Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT corn, soybean and soyoil futures contracts on Monday and net sellers of wheat and soymeal, traders said. COMFUND/CBT

(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

