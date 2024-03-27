GRAINS-Corn, soybeans fall as market adjusts ahead of USDA reports

Recasts, updates prices

CANBERRA/PARIS, March 27 (Reuters) - Chicago corn and soybean futures fell on Wednesday as the markets looked ahead to data on U.S. planting and grain stocks due on Thursday that could move prices.

Wheat edged lower as traders dismissed concerns that exports from top supplier Russia would be disrupted and focused instead on a plentiful supply outlook.

The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Cv1 was down 1.1% at $4.28 a bushel by 1238 GMT, while CBOT soybeans Sv1 fell 0.6% to $11.92-1/4 a bushel and wheat Cv1 slipped 0.2% to $5.42-1/2 a bushel.

Ideas that U.S. corn supplies could reach multi-decade highs following the 2024 harvest have weighed heavily on corn prices.

Excessively large corn acres relative to trade estimates on Thursday could hurt chances for a spring rally, especially since large speculators have recently covered a chunk of short positions, Karen Braun, global agriculture columnist at Thomson Reuters, wrote in a column.

On the wheat market, huge amounts of cheap wheat are emerging from Russia, which expects a third consecutive large harvest this year and could set a of 5 million tons this month.

Ample supply is pulling prices lower and some traders expect the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to reveal a rise in inventories later this week, said Rod Baker of Australian Crop Forecasters.

Russian attacks on infrastructure in Ukraine that are leading to a slowdown in Ukraine's maritime agricultural exports also spurred supply concerns.

Commodity funds were net sellers of CBOT corn, soybean and wheat futures contracts on Tuesday, traders said.

Ahead of a U.S. planting report on Thursday, grain market analysts predict U.S. corn and wheat plantings will fall in favour of soybeans.

Prices at 1238 GMT

Last

Change

Pct Move

CBOT wheat Wv1

542.50

-1.00

-0.18

CBOT corn Cv1

428.00

-4.50

-1.04

CBOT soy Sv1

1192.25

-6.75

-0.56

Paris wheat BL2K4

200.50

-0.50

-0.25

Paris maize EMAc1

190.00

-1.50

-0.78

Paris rapeseed COMc1

447.75

-4.25

-0.94

WTI crude oil CLc1

81.11

-0.51

-0.62

Euro/dlr EUR=

1.08

0.00

-0.13

Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne

