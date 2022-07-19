GRAINS-Corn, soybeans ease for 2nd day on forecasts of favourable U.S. weather

SINGAPORE, July 20 (Reuters) - Chicago corn and soybean futures lost more ground on Wednesday, with prices under pressure from expectations of beneficial rains in parts of the U.S. Midwest, easing concerns over supplies.

Wheat slid after Egypt, the world's biggest importer, cancelled an international purchase tender that had drawn offers of U.S. wheat.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Cv1 fell 1% to $5.89-1/2 a bushel, as of 0048 GMT, and soybeans Sv1 gave up 1% to $13.45 a bushel.

* Wheat Wv1 dropped 1.1% to $8.03 a bushel.

* Corn and soybeans are being weighed down by forecasts pointing to beneficial rains in parts of the U.S. Midwest crop belt next week, which could bolster yields.

* A weekly report on Monday showed stabilising U.S. crop conditions. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) late on Monday rated 64% of the U.S. corn crop in good-to-excellent condition, unchanged from the previous week, while analysts surveyed by Reuters on average had expected a decline of one percentage point.

* Egypt's state grains buyer GASC cancelled its international tender for wheat with no purchase made, as offer prices were higher than estimates. GRA/TEND

* There was additional pressure on the wheat market amid hopes that a deal will be found to export more grains out of Ukraine as Russian President Vladimir Putin met with his Turkish counterpart in Iran to discuss the matter.

* Unsold grain stocks have piled up in Ukraine as the country has not been able to access the Black Sea ports since Russia's invasion in February.

* While some crops have left by rail or road via neighbours such as Romania and Poland, millions of tonnes have piled up on farms.

* The USDA estimated this month that Ukraine ended the 2021/22 season in June with 6.8 million tonnes of corn, an eight-fold rise from a year earlier, while wheat stocks almost quadrupled to 5.8 million tonnes.

* Commodity funds were net sellers of CBOT corn, soybean, soyoil, soymeal and wheat futures contracts on Tuesday, traders said. COMFUND/CBT

MARKET NEWS

* A global gauge of stocks notched its biggest one-day percentage gain in nearly a month on Tuesday and the dollar weakened for a third straight day as expectations grew for the European Central Bank to enact a bigger rate hike than expected this week. MKTS/GLOB

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0600 UK CPI YY June

1400 EU Consumer Confid. Flash July

1400 US Existing Home Sales June

(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((naveen.thukral@thomsonreuters.com; +65-6870-3829; Reuters Messaging: naveen.thukral.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.