GRAINS-Corn, soy, wheat touch multi-month lows in sell-off

By Tom Polansek

CHICAGO, July 6 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade grain and soybean futures tumbled to multi-month lows on Wednesday as fears about a global recession fueled liquidation in the markets, analysts said.

The sell-off overshadowed uncertainty about the size of the upcoming U.S. corn and soybean harvests and about crop exports from Ukraine that have been disupted by Russia's invasion.

"Until the funds quit selling, everything else is secondary and that's what's going on right now," said Jim Gerlach, president of brokerage A/C Trading in Indiana. "You have big-time fund selling."

Most-active corn futures on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Cv1 reached their lowest price since Nov. 30 at $5.66-1/2 a bushel. The contract was down 5 cents at $5.73-1/2 a bushel by 11:55 a.m. CDT (1655 GMT).

Most-active soybeans Sv1 were down 4 cents at $13.12 a bushel and hit their lowest price since Dec. 21. Wheat Wv1 lost 10-3/4 cents to $7.96-1/4 a bushel and touched its lowest price since Feb. 17 at the CBOT.

"Going forward, the market will watch whether managed funds, with dismal chart action, continue to liquidate longs or opt to halt liquidation," said Rich Feltes, head of market insights for broker RJ O'Brien.

Traders are also keeping an eye on U.S. crop weather. The U.S. Department of Agriculture, in a daily weather report, said rain showers and thunderstorms from Nebraska to Ohio were greatly benefiting corn and soybeans.

The USDA, in a separate weekly report issued after the CBOT closed on Tuesday, rated 64% of the corn crop as good to excellent as of Sunday, down 3 percentage points from the previous week. Analysts surveyed by Reuters on average had expected a two-point decline.

The USDA rated 63% of the soybean crop as good to excellent, down from 65% a week earlier. Analysts on average had expected a one-point decline.

