Commodities

GRAINS-Corn, soy, wheat sag as traders reduce risk in new year

Credit: REUTERS/AGUSTIN MARCARIAN

January 03, 2023 — 01:07 pm EST

Written by Tom Polansek for Reuters ->

By Tom Polansek

CHICAGO, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade grain and soybean futures stumbled on Tuesday in "risk-off" trading amid spillover pressure from losses in other markets and gains in the U.S. dollar, analysts said.

Oil prices also tumbled while U.S. stocks struggled. Gains in the dollar, which was headed for its largest one-day rise in over three months, made U.S. farm products look less attractive to importers.

"It's a negative overall market today," said Matt Wiegand, commodity broker for FuturesOne. "It's a risk-off start to the year."

The most-active CBOT soybean contract Sv1 was down 31 cents at $14.93 a bushel by 11:45 a.m. CST (1745 GMT). Corn Cv1 was down 9 cents at $6.69-1/2 a bushel, while wheat Wv1 dropped 20-3/4 cents to $7.71-1/4 a bushel at the CBOT.

The markets pulled back after posting annual gains in 2022.

Crop stress in northern and eastern Argentina will rebuild to about 60% of the soy and corn area from just under half, Commodity Weather Group said.

"It seems like they get some relief, and then above-normal temperatures," Wiegand said.

In other news, weekly U.S. grain export inspections were considered somewhat disappointing, traders said.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported inspections in the week ended Dec. 29 were 85,672 tonnes for wheat; 667,010 tonnes for corn; and 1.46 million tonnes for soybeans. Analysts surveyed by Reuters were expecting 250,000 tonnes to 450,000 tonnes for wheat; 650,000 tonnes to 900,000 tonnes for corn; and 1.5 million to 1.865 million tonnes for soybeans.

(Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Paul Simao)

((Thomas.Polansek@thomsonreuters.com; https://twitter.com/tpolansek))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
CommoditiesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.