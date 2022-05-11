GRAINS-Corn, soy, wheat rise on supply concerns before U.S. crop report

By Tom Polansek

CHICAGO, May 11 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Tradegrain and soybean futures rose on Wednesday, as traders uneasy about global supplies adjusted positions a day before the release of U.S. crop data.

Strength in outside markets like crude oil helped set a positive tone for agricultural commodities, analysts said.

Grain traders are focused on the release of the monthly U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) global crop report on Thursday that will include the first official supply and demand estimates for the new crop year, 2022/23.

The report will also update forecasts for Ukraine's crop exports after Russia's invasion and for production in drought-affected regions such as Brazil and the European Union.

The Ukraine war has heightened supply concerns as fighting has disrupted shipments from the Black Sea, a major corn and wheat supplier.

"For the most part, trade is expecting to see tight stocks to use numbers across the board for the 2022/23 marketing year," said Karl Setzer, commodity risk analyst for AgriVisor.

The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Cv1 was up 10-3/4 cents at $7.86 a bushel by 11:25 a.m. CDT (1625 GMT).

U.S. farmers are making progress planting corn after early delays due to cold weather. Analysts said there were still concerns the slow start may threaten crop yields, though.

With parts of Brazil's corn belt facing drought, some traders worry there may not be enough new supply to offset a drop in Ukrainian exports.

"Northern hemisphere weather cannot eliminate the global feed supply deficit, but it can certainly exacerbate and lengthen it," Rabobank analysts said.

U.S. soybean planting has also been lagging, while part of the U.S. winter wheat crop is suffering from drought despite some rain last week.

Soybean futures also drew support from gains in palm oil linked to improving export prospects for Malaysia, traders said. POI/

Most-active CBOT wheat Wv1 jumped 19-1/4 cents to $11.12 a bushel, while soybeans Sv1 were up 16-1/4 cents at $16.08-1/2 a bushel.

(Reporting by Tom Polansek in Chicago, Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips, Vinay Dwivedi, Alexandra Hudson)

