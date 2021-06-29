GRAINS-Corn, soy futures mixed before U.S. plantings, stocks reports

By Tom Polansek

CHICAGO, June 29 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade corn and soybean futures were mixed on Tuesday as traders adjusted positions ahead of key U.S. reports on crop plantings and inventories.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Wednesday is expected to increase its estimate for corn plantings by about 3% from March, according to a Reuters poll of analysts. Soybean plantings are seen up 1.5% from March.

Still, traders remain nervous about the risk for hot or dry weather to hurt yields when grain stocks are slim.

Analysts expect the USDA on Wednesday will report corn and soybean inventories on June 1 were down 17% and 43% from a year earlier, respectively.

"The problem is that little rain is in the forecast for the dry areas and too much rain is in the forecast for the areas that are already too wet," said Tomm Pfitzenmaier, analyst for Summit Commodity Brokerage.

CBOT December corn futures CZ1, which represent the crop that will be harvested this fall, settled 1-1/4 cents higher at $5.48-1/2 a bushel. November soybeans SX1 were flat at $13.12-1/2 a bushel, while September wheat WU1 slipped 5-1/4 cents to $6.46-1/4 at the CBOT.

MGEX spring wheat futures MWEc1 finished lower after hitting their highest price in more than eight years amid concerns about drought in the northern U.S. Plains hurting harvests, traders said.

In Canada, farmers expanded canola plantings this spring to cash in on record-high prices, but Prairie drought threatens to scorch crops.

"Hot weather is a real and a longer-term concern," said Ole Houe, director of advisory services at brokerage IKON Commodities in Sydney.

The USDA, in a weekly report on Monday, rated 64% of the U.S. corn crop in good to excellent condition, down 1 percentage point from the prior week and below analysts' expectations. Just 20% of spring wheat was rated good to excellent, below a week earlier and analysts' expectations.

