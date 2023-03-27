GRAINS-Corn slips from three-week high; China demand limits fall

Updates prices, adds detail, changes dateline

PARIS/KUALA LUMPUR, March 27 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures fell on Monday, retreating from a more than three-week high in the previous session, though strong Chinese demand lent some support while wheat pared gains as uncertainty over Black Sea exports continues.

Soybeans edged higher, supported by stronger crude and vegetable oils prices.

The most active corn contract CV1 on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) slipped 0.5% to $6.39-1/2 a bushel by 1110 GMT, wheat Wv1 fell 0.7% to $6.83-3/4 a bushel and soybeans Sv1 rose 0.2% to $14.31-1/4 a bushel.

“After the last two weeks' correction, there is limited scope for further downside in grains. The market will stabilise at around current levels as funds have started adding new long positions,” one Mumbai-based trader said.

Falling prices have sparked a flurry of Chinese purchases of U.S. corn as the world's top buyer of the grain scrambles to make up for a slow start to its import programme, traders and analysts said.

A U.S. planting intentions survey conducted by Farm Futures magazine indicated that growers expect to plant 87.677 million acres of corn in 2023, down 1% from 88.579 million acres last year. Soybean plantings for 2023 are forecast at 89.620 million acres, up 2.5% from the USDA's 2022 estimate.

Traders are also assessing uncertainties over the Black Sea grains deal after Russian business newspaper Vedomosti on Friday reported that Moscow could recommend a temporary halt in wheat and sunflower exports.

Sources later told Reuters that Russia had to halt wheat exports but wanted exporters to ensure prices paid to farmers were high enough to cover average production costs.

Russian President Vladimir Putin had held a phone call with his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan, the Kremlin said on Saturday.

Erdogan thanked Putin for his "positive attitude" in extending the Black Sea grain deal and expressed his understanding of the Russian side's desire for removal of barriers for its agricultural products, the Kremlin said in a statement.

Prices at 1110 GMT Last Change Pct Move CBOT wheat Wv1 683,75 -4,75 -0,69 CBOT corn Cv1 639,75 -3,25 -0,51 CBOT soy Sv1 1431,25 3,00 0,21 Paris wheat BL2K3 256,50 -2,75 -1,06 Paris maize EMAM3 253,75 0,00 0,00 Paris rapeseed COMc1 468,00 11,00 2,41 WTI crude oil CLc1 69,97 0,71 1,03 Euro/dlr EUR= 1,0769 0,001 0,093 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Mei Mei Chu and Rajendra Jadhav in Kuala Lumpur, Sybille de La Hamaide in Paris Editing by Subhranshu Sahu, Sonia Cheema and David Goodman) ((meifong.chu@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.