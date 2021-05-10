GRAINS-Corn slips from 8-year high ahead of U.S. supply-demand report

By Christopher Walljasper

CHICAGO, May 10 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures fell on Monday, pausing after rallying to eight-year highs last week, with traders focusing on the U.S. Agriculture Department's upcoming world supply-demand report for new price direction.

Wheat dipped, supported by beneficial rains across the U.S. Great Plains, while soybeans traded mixed on continued tight supplies.

Chicago Board of Trade most active corn Cv1 fell to 16-1/4 cents to $7.16 a bushel by 11:19 a.m. (1719 GMT).

Wheat Wv1 fell 29 cents to $7.32-3/4 a bushel. Soybeans Sv1 lost 4-1/4 cents to $15.85-1/2 a bushel.

After CBOT corn reached its highest since March 2013 on Friday, the market stepped back, with rainfall across the U.S. Midwest and strong planting progress adding pressure, traders said.

"Overall, planting progress is pretty decent," said Tom Fritz, commodity broker at EFG Group, noting that heavy rainfall in the eastern cornbelt could slow planting. "I don't see any sustained problems."

U.S. farmers are expected to have planted 67% of planned corn acres and 40% of planned soybeans acres, as of May 9, according to a Reuters poll of analysts. L1N2MX1I0

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is set to issue its first supply and demand estimates for the 2021/22 season on Wednesday, likely predicting continued tightness in U.S. soybean ending stocks.

"All eyes are on how tight the carryout is," said Chuck Shelby, president of Risk Management Commodities. "Going forward, we're going to need a record yield, just to maintain these levels."

China's corn purchases have underpinned prices recently, with importers buying another 1.02 million tonnes of new-crop corn on Monday, while canceling 280,000 tonnes of old-crop purchases, the USDA said.

Pressure in the wheat market was driven by beneficial rainfall across the U.S. Great Plains and Europe.

"Conditions of the winter wheat crop are good. I think the spring wheat areas are going to be improving," Fritz said. "We're going to have some decent wheat crops this year."

(Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; Additional reporting by Michael Hogan and Naveen Thukral; Editing by Will Dunham)

((Christopher.Walljasper@thomsonreuters.com; 1 630 269 3072; Reuters Messaging: christopher.walljasper.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.