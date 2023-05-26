GRAINS-Corn set for weekly gain as dry weather worries build

By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral

PARIS/SINGAPORE, May 26 (Reuters) - Chicago corn rose on Friday to extend this week's gains as dry weather forecast in the Midwest kept attention on early risks to this year's U.S. crop.

Soybeans and wheat were also firm, similarly heading for a weekly rise as grain markets recovered from multi-month lows last week.

Along with weather risks, uncertainty over a Black Sea corridor from Ukraine and an easing in the dollar from a two-month high supported grains ahead of a three-day U.S. holiday weekend, traders and analysts said.

Forecasts showing a dry spell would continue into early June in part of the Midwest was creating initial doubt about this year's U.S. corn and soybean harvests, which the U.S. has projected at record highs.

"Cool, dry weather favours planting of the remaining corn and soybean acreage, but lack of topsoil moisture is becoming more apparent," Saxo Bank said in a note.

Tepid U.S. exports, underscored by weekly export data on Thursday, remained a curb on grain prices, however.

The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Cv1 was up 0.6% at $5.94 a bushel at 1049 GMT.

CBOT wheat Wv1 added 1.2% to $6.11-1/4 a bushel and soybeans Sv1 gained 0.9% at $13.36 a bushel.

Poor conditions for drought-affected U.S. winter wheat, despite recent showers, as well as a dry spell in northern Europe lent support to the wheat market.

Renewed tensions over a Black Sea deal allowing grain shipments from Ukraine, after a last-minute extension last week, have also helped wheat prices recover.

Ukraine has accused Russia of effectively cutting the port of Pivdennyi out of the corridor deal. Russia, meanwhile, signalled on Thursday that if demands over its grain and fertilizer exports are not met it will not extend the deal beyond a July 17 deadline.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Frances Kerry)

((gus.trompiz@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 52 18; Reuters Messaging: gus.trompiz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.