GRAINS-Corn set for first weekly gain in five on US crop woes

By Naveen Thukral and Sybille de La Hamaide

SINGAPORE/PARIS, July 7 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures fell on Friday on expectations of some welcome rains in the U.S. grain belt, but the contract was poised for its first weekly gain in five weeks on concerns over dry weather damage to yields.

"Rains have improved soil moisture levels in the U.S. Midwest but we think more precipitation is needed," a Singapore-based grains trader said.

The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Cv1 was down 0.9% at $5.01-3/4 a bushel, as of 1100 GMT, wheat Wv1 fell 1.6% to $6.47-1/4 a bushel and soybeans Sv1 gave up 0.4% to $13.34-1/2 a bushel.

For the week, corn has gained 1.6%, after four weeks of declines.

Further showers and mild temperatures are expected in the central and southern Midwest over the next two weeks, aiding corn that is entering its crucial pollination phase. However, Northern crop areas may remain stressed amid forecasts for below-normal precipitation.

Weekly U.S. Drought Monitor data showed marginal improvement in parts of the corn belt and further deterioration in others. As of July 4, 60% of soybeans and 67% of corn remain affected by drought, down 3 points from a week earlier.

In Europe, the maize crop is on track to rebound from last year's disastrous harvest but 2023 prospects have been hit by lower sowings and dry spring weather, with forecasts of more dryness to come threatening final yields, analysts said.

In wheat, this year's French soft wheat harvest is expected to show a yield 5% above the 10-year average, helped by good sowing conditions and regular rains in early spring, crop institute Arvalis and grain industry group Intercereales said on Thursday.

Fresh rains in the south of Argentina's agricultural region have delayed wheat sowing in the last week, the Buenos Aires grains exchange said on Thursday.

Commodity funds were net sellers of CBOT wheat, soybean, soymeal and soyoil futures contracts on Thursday, and net buyers of corn futures, traders said. COMFUND/CBT

Prices at 1100 GMT Last Change Pct Move CBOT wheat Wv1 647.25 -10.75 -1.63 CBOT corn Cv1 501.75 -4.75 -0.94 CBOT soy Sv1 1334.50 -5.00 -0.37 Paris wheat BL2c1 231.00 -2.00 -0.86 Paris maize EMAc1 227.00 -0.50 -0.22 Paris rapeseed COMc1 440.25 -3.25 -0.73 WTI crude oil CLc1 72.08 0.28 0.39 Euro/dlr EUR= 1.09 0.00 0.03 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Maju Samuel) ((naveen.thukral@thomsonreuters.com; +65-6870-3829; Reuters Messaging: naveen.thukral.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

