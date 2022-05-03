GRAINS-Corn rises on delays to U.S plantings

By Naveen Thukral and Sybille de La Hamaide

SINGAPORE/PARIS, May 3 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures rose on Tuesday as adverse weather delayed U.S. planting, while soybeans and wheat edged lower but held above the multi-week lows hit in the previous session, traders said.

The most-active corn contract Cv1 on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) climbed 0.4% to $8.06-3/4 a bushel, soybeans Sv1 lost 0.2% to $16.41-1/2 a bushel and wheat Wv1 fell 0.1% to $10.54-1/4 a bushel.

Soybeans were under pressure from falling crude oil markets and cool and wet conditions in the U.S. Midwest that continued to limit corn and soybean planting. Some analysts think delayed U.S. corn planting could push farmers to plant more soybeans.

The USDA said the seeding of the U.S. corn crop was 14% complete by Sunday, lagging the average analyst estimate of 16% and well behind the five-year average of 33%.

U.S. soybean planting was 8% complete, matching trade expectations but behind the five-year average of 13%.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) on Monday rated 27% of the U.S. winter wheat crop in good to excellent condition, unchanged from the previous week and the lowest for this time of year since 1996, underscoring the impact of drought in the Plains wheat belt.

Wheat was pressured by beneficial rainfall across parts of the U.S. Plains.

Commodity funds were net sellers of Chicago Board of Trade soybean, corn, soyoil, wheat and soymeal futures contracts on Monday, traders said. COMFUND/CBT

Prices at 1130 GMT

Last

Change

Pct Move

CBOT wheat Wv1

1054,25

-1,25

-0,12

CBOT corn Cv1

806,75

3,25

0,40

CBOT soy Sv1

1641,50

-3,75

-0,23

Paris wheat BL2c1

405,75

2,75

0,68

Paris maize EMAc1

349,75

2,25

0,65

Paris rape COMc1

806,00

-8,00

-0,98

WTI crude oil CLc1

103,40

-1,77

-1,68

Euro/dlr EUR=

1,0513

0,00

0,09

Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne

