GRAINS-Corn rises near eight-year high on global supply worries

By Naveen Thukral and Sybille de La Hamaide

SINGAPORE/PARIS, May 5 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures extended gains on Wednesday to trade near a more than eight-year high hit in the previous session as concerns over global supplies and strong demand underpinned prices.

Wheat and soybeans also rose on supply concerns.

"The same story of tightening supply is driving the market," said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy at Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

Weather forecasts showed little sign of rain relief for Brazil's dry southern corn-growing areas, keeping the focus on global supply woes despite U.S. planting progress.

Brazil's second annual crop is seen as crucial to boosting short-term availability ahead of the U.S. harvest later in the year.

The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Cv1 added 0.6% to $7.01 a bushel as of 1100 GMT, on course for its fifth consecutive session of gains, not far from $7.04 a bushel hit on Tuesday, its highest level since March 2013.

Wheat Wv1 added 0.7% to $7.32 a bushel and soybeans Sv1 rose 0.9% to $15.59-1/2 a bushel.

"Maize (corn) is still driving the grain markets to deal on a 8-year high. In this context, American farmers could increase the corn acreage at the expense of soybean, which would mechanically push soybean prices up," French consultancy Agritel said in a note.

"Wheat is supported by growing interest from animal feed makers," it added.

Brazilian soybean exports in May are likely to fall after setting a monthly record in April due to the absence of Chinese buyers, according to an agribusiness analyst and data from a maritime agent.

China is being more cautious after soybean prices in Chicago touched an eight-year high.

Argentina's 2021/22 wheat crop is expected at 19 million tonnes, equal to the country's record-setting harvest in the 2018/19 season, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said in a preliminary forecast on Tuesday.

