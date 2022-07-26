GRAINS-Corn retreats from one-week high, U.S. crop weather caps losses

SINGAPORE, July 27 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures eased from a one-week high on Wednesday, although concerns over hot and dry weather conditions in parts of the U.S. Midwest provided a floor under the market.

Wheat eased in early Asian trade, while soybeans rose for a fourth consecutive session.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The most-active corn contract Cv1 on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was down 0.4% at $5.98-1/4 a bushel, as of 0014 GMT, after climbing earlier in the session to its highest since July 19 at $6.03 a bushel.

* Wheat Wv1 fell 0.5% to $8.00 a bushel and soybeans Sv1 edged 0.1% higher at $13.84-1/2 a bushel.

* The U.S. Department of Agriculture's weekly condition ratings for corn, soybeans and spring wheat on Monday fell more than most analysts expected, while upcoming forecasts call for more sweltering heat across the U.S. Midwest and Plains.

* Traders purchased seven shipments of French wheat aimed for Pakistan as part of a 300,000-tonne tender last week, European traders said on Tuesday, in a further sign that importing countries are turning to western Europe to fill a gap left by missing Black Sea grain.

* A severe drought in Pakistan and the impact of higher fertiliser prices have led the country to make large purchases on the world market where supplies have tightened since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

* However, spring wheat yields in southern and east central North Dakota rebounded sharply from last year's drought-hit crop as ample soil moisture boosted harvest potential in the country's top-producing state, scouts on an annual crop tour said on Tuesday.

* Crop scouts estimated an average hard red spring wheat yield of 48.9 bushels per acre (bpa) in 120 field stops on the first day of the Wheat Quality Council's tour, up from the tour's day-one findings in 2021 of 29.5 bpa and above the five-year average of 39.0 bpa.

* Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT soybeans, wheat, corn, soyoil and soymeal futures contracts on Tuesday, traders said. COMFUND/CBT

MARKET NEWS

* Wall Street equities fell and U.S. Treasuries rallied on Tuesday a day before a likely Federal Reserve rate hike as investors grappled with growing economic concerns after retail giant Walmart Inc's WMT.N profit warning and signs of a looming gas supply crisis in Europe. MKTS/GLOB

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0130 Australia CPI QQ, YY Q2

0130 Australia RBA Weighted Medn CPI QQ ,YY Q2

0130 Australia RBA Trimmed Mean CPI QQ ,YY Q2

0500 Japan Leading Indicator Revised May

1230 US Durable Goods June

1800 US Federal Open Market Committee announces its decision on interest rates followed by statement

