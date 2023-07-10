GRAINS-Corn regains ground, soybeans buoyed by oils rally

By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral

PARIS/SINGAPORE, July 10 (Reuters) - Chicago corn rose on Monday to move away from a 2-1/2 year low, with investors awaiting U.S. government data for a further gauge of crop weather, while soybeans climbed nearly 2% as a palm oil rally supported the oilseed complex.

Wheat was also firm, bouncing off a one-week low as participants assessed northern hemisphere harvests and uncertainty over a Black Sea export deal that Russia is threatening to quit next week.

Showers and moderate heat in the U.S. Midwest have eased drought concerns, though a northwestern portion of the crop belt is forecast to stay dry with only limited rainfall.

The market is watching to see if weekly crop ratings issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) later on Monday show an improvement in field conditions.

That will be followed by the USDA's monthly supply and demand report on Wednesday, which will be watched for any revisions to U.S. corn and soybean yield forecasts.

"Volatility might persist ... as Wednesday brings us the USDA report, there are only a few days remaining to agree (or not) on the extension of the Black Sea grain deal, and U.S. corn crops are entering the critical pollination period," brokerage Copenhagen Merchants said in a note.

A sharp rise in Malaysian palm oil futures after export and stocks data pushed up other oilseed markets including U.S. soyoil BOv1. POI/

The most active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Cv1 was up 1.4% at $5.01-1/4 a bushel by 1119 GMT, while soybeans Sv1 added 1.7% to $13.40 a bushel.

CBOT wheat Wv1 was up 0.7% at $6.53-3/4 a bushel.

The Kremlin on Monday said that there was nothing new to say about the Black Sea grain export deal, which allows wartime shipments from Ukraine, and no plans for Russian President Vladimir Putin to meet Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan to discuss renewal of the deal brokered by Turkey and the United Nations.

Big Russian wheat exports have tempered market concern about a possible closing of the corridor from Ukraine, with Russia expected to harvest another bumper wheat crop this year.

