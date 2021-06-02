GRAINS-Corn rebounds on U.S. weather concerns, soyoil hits 10-year high

SINGAPORE, June 3 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures gained more than 1% on Thursday, recouping some of the previous session's losses, with concerns over dry U.S. weather and strong demand underpinning prices.

Soybean oil rose to a 10-year high on worries over global edible oil supplies, while soybeans climbed for a third consecutive session.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Cv1 rose 1.3% to $6.83-1/2 a bushel, as of 0043 GMT, after dropping 2% on Wednesday.

* Soybean oil futures BOcv1 added 1.5% to hit their highest level since 2011 and soybeans Sv1 rose 0.9% to $15.76-1/4 a bushel. Wheat Wv1 gained 1% at $6.94 a bushel.

* Hot and dry weather in parts of the U.S. Midwest is causing concerns over yields of newly planted corn and soybean crops, following a severe drought in Brazil.

* Brazil's worst water crisis in almost a century will impact river navigation and make transportation of goods more expensive in the world's largest exporter of commodities ranging from soybeans to coffee and sugar.

* Russia's new formula-based grain export taxes will remain in place as long as there is increased global demand for food, Deputy Prime Minister Victoria Abramchenko told Reuters.

* Commodity funds were net sellers of CBOT corn, wheat and soymeal futures contracts on Wednesday and net buyers of soybeans and soyoil, traders said. COMFUND/CBT

MARKET NEWS

* Global equities markets firmed on Wednesday ahead of key U.S. economic data due later in the week as investors weighed inflation concerns and a fresh surge in so-called "meme stocks." MKTS/GLOB

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0145 China Caixin Services PMI May

0600 UK Reserve Assets Total May

0750 France Markit Serv, Comp PMIs May

0755 Germany Markit Services PMI May

0755 Germany Markit Comp Final PMI May

0800 EU Markit Serv, Comp Final PMIs May

0830 UK Markit/CIPS Serv PMI Final May

1230 US Initial Jobless Clm Weekly

1345 US Markit Serv, Comp Final PMIs May

1400 US ISM N-Mfg PMI May

(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((naveen.thukral@thomsonreuters.com; +65-6870-3829; Reuters Messaging: naveen.thukral.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.