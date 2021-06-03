GRAINS-Corn rebounds on U.S. weather concerns, soy hits 10-year high

By Naveen Thukral and Sybille de La Hamaide

SINGAPORE/PARIS, June 3 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures gained more than 1% on Thursday, recouping some of the previous session's losses, with concerns over dry U.S. weather and strong demand underpinning prices.

World edible oil prices jumped on supply concerns with soybean oil hitting its highest in a decade, while soybeans climbed for a third consecutive session.

"The situation in South America has been a concern effect, and now U.S. Midwest is turning dry. It might be a bit early to lower production estimates for U.S. corn crop," Phin Ziebell, agribusiness economist at National Australia Bank, said.

"The edible oil side is more bullish with higher use in biofuels. Energy prices are also climbing."

The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Cv1 was up 1.1% at $6.82-1/4 a bushel, as of 1045 GMT, after dropping 2% on Wednesday.

"The weather forecast calls for dry and hot weather for the next two weeks, which will limit the downside potential for this product (corn)," French consultancy Agritel said on Thursday.

Soybean oil futures BOcv1 added 1.5% after hitting their highest since 2011 at and soybeans Sv1 rose 1.3% to $15.82-1/2 a bushel. Wheat Wv1 gained 1% at $6.94-1/2 a bushel.

Hot and dry weather in parts of the U.S. Midwest is causing concerns over yields of newly planted corn and soybean crops, following a severe drought in Brazil.

Brazil's worst water crisis in almost a century will impact river navigation and make transportation of goods more expensive in the world's largest exporter of commodities ranging from soybeans to coffee and sugar.

Malaysian palm oil futures FCPOc3 jumped 3% while China's Dalian palm oil prices DBYcv1 gained more than 5%.

Russia's new formula-based grain export taxes will remain in place as long as there is increased global demand for food, Deputy Prime Minister Victoria Abramchenko told Reuters.

Commodity funds were net sellers of CBOT corn, wheat and soymeal futures contracts on Wednesday and net buyers of soybeans and soyoil, traders said. COMFUND/CBT

Prices at 1045 GMT

Last

Change

Pct Move

End 2020

Ytd Pct Move

CBOT wheat Wv1

694.50

7.00

1.02

640.50

8.43

CBOT corn Cv1

682.25

7.25

1.07

484.00

40.96

CBOT soy Sv1

1582.50

20.00

1.28

1311.00

20.71

Paris wheat BL2U1

218.75

3.75

1.74

213.25

2.58

Paris maize EMAc1

247.25

-6.75

-2.66

219.00

12.90

Paris rapeseed COMc1

541.25

7.00

1.31

418.25

29.41

WTI crude oil CLc1

68.69

-0.14

-0.20

48.52

41.57

Euro/dlr EUR=

1.22

0.00

-0.20

1.2213

-0.23

Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne

(Reporting by Naveen Thukral, adiditonal reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide in Paris; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and David Evans)

