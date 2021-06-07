GRAINS-Corn rebounds on U.S. crop condition; soybeans, wheat firm

By Naveen Thukral

SINGAPORE, June 8 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures rose 1% on Tuesday after a U.S. government report pegged the condition of domestic crops below market expectations, sparking concerns over global supply.

Soybeans and wheat firmed in Asian trade.

"U.S. weather continues to be the major focus," said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy at Commonwealth Bank of Australia. "Weather forecasters have the U.S. Midwest's north west on a path to an expanding area of dryness and crop stress over the next fortnight."

The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board Of Trade (CBOT) Cv1 added 1.1% to $6.86-1/2 a bushel, as of 0223 GMT.

Soybeans Sv1 were up 0.6% at $15.69-3/4 a bushel and wheat Wv1 rose 0.8% to $6.85-1/4 a bushel.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) rated 72% of the U.S. corn crop in good-to-excellent condition in its weekly crop progress report, down 4 percentage points from a week ago and below the average of estimates in a Reuters poll.

The USDA rated 67% of the soybean crop as good-to-excellent in its first 2021 condition ratings for the oilseed, below the average analyst expectations of 70%.

Trader focus has shifted again to weather forecasts amid concerns that hot and dry conditions in key growing areas of the U.S. Midwest could threaten crops as they pass through key stages of development.

Australia on Tuesday raised its wheat production forecast during the 2021/22 season by 11.2% from a forecast three months ago after rains across several major growing regions improved the prospects for yields.

The Australian Bureau of Agricultural and Resource Economics and Sciences said it now expects production during the season ending June 30, 2022 to total 27.8 million tonnes. The bureau's previous forecast in March had been 25 million tonnes.

Commodity funds were net buyers of Chicago Board of Trade soybean and soyoil futures contracts on Monday, traders said. They were net sellers of wheat and soymeal futures and net even in corn.

(Reporting by Naveen Thukral, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

