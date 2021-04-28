GRAINS-Corn rebounds, lingers near 8-year peak

Commodities

U.S. corn futures edged higher on Thursday, rebounding from losses of over 1.5% in the previous session, as concerns about global supplies amid recent adverse weather in major producing regions underpinned prices.

FUNDAMENTALS

** The most-active corn futures on the Chicago Board of Trade Cv1 were up 0.1% at $6.44-3/4 a bushel by 0124 GMT, having closed 1.6% lower on Wednesday.

* Corn hit a near 8-year high of $6.84 a bushel earlier in the week.

* Soybean futures Sv1 were up 0.4% at $15.20 a bushel, having closed 0.4% lower on Wednesday.

* Wheat futures Wv1 rose 0.1% to $7.23-1/4 a bushel, having closed 1.4% lower on Wednesday.

* Southern Brazil is forecast to stay dry into early May, but an expected warming of temperatures along with showers in the U.S. Midwest could help planting and early crop development.

* U.S.-based meat processor Perdue is shipping one cargo of 31,450 tonnes of Brazilian supplies into the United States, according to shipping data.

MARKET NEWS

* The dollar was on the defensive near nine-week lows on Thursday as a decidedly dovish outlook from the U.S. Federal Reserve gave a green light for global reflation trade. USD/

* Crude prices rose over 1% on Wednesday, after U.S. distillate inventories posted a large drawdown and refiners ramped up activity to the highest in over a year, boosting hopes for rising fuel demand in the world's top oil consumer. O/R

* World shares stayed close to record highs while the dollar and Treasury yields slipped after the Federal Reserve held interest rates and its monthly bond-buying program steady, giving no sign it was ready to reduce its support for the U.S economy.

