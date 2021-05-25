GRAINS-Corn rebounds from 1-month low; easing supply worries limit gains

CANBERRA, May 26 (Reuters) - U.S. corn futures edged higher on Wednesday, rebounding from a one-month low touched in the previous session, although gains were checked by easing concerns about global supplies.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The most active corn futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade Cv1 were up 0.4% at $6.23-3/4 a bushel by 0201 GMT, having closed 5.6% lower in the previous session when prices hit an April 22 low of $6.17-1/4 a bushel.

* The most active soybean futures Sv1 were little changed at $15.12 a bushel, having closed down 0.7% in the previous session.

* The most-active wheat futures Wv1 were down 0.5% at $6.53-1/4 a bushel, having closed 0.9% lower in the previous session when prices hit an April 15 low of $6.46-3/4 a bushel.

* The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said farmers had planted 90% of intended corn acres as of Sunday, above the five-year average of 80% and just below an average estimate of 91% in a pre-report Reuters poll.

* Brisk planting, coupled with regular rain in the U.S. Midwest, has taken attention away from global supply tensions, although cool spring temperatures have raised some question marks.

* U.S. soybean planting remained ahead of the average pace of recent years, although it was a touch below analyst expectations, the USDA data showed.

MARKET NEWS

* The dollar wallowed near its weakest since early January against major peers on Wednesday, as Treasury yields eased amid Federal Reserve insistence that stimulus will continue despite current inflationary pressures. USD/

* Oil prices were steady on Wednesday as concerns a possible resumption in Iranian supply would cause a glut were offset by hopes for stronger U.S. fuel demand after a drop in weekly inventory estimates by the American Petroleum Institute. O/R

* World equity markets made gains while the U.S. dollar hit new lows against major currencies on Tuesday after Federal Reserve officials reaffirmed a dovish monetary policy stance that eased inflation concerns.

(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

