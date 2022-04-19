GRAINS-Corn pulls back after reaching decade high on supply risks

By Tom Polansek

CHICAGO, April 19 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade corn futures ended lower on Tuesday, consolidating below a decade high reached earlier, as traders assessed risks to global supply from the war in Ukraine and a slow start to planting in the United States.

Wheat futures also weakened, with profit-taking pressuring the markets, traders said.

The July corn contract CN2 settled down 7-1/4 cents at $7.99-3/4 per bushel, after rising earlier to $8.14 a bushel, the highest price for a most-active contract Cv1 since September 2012. The all-time high for a most-active contract was $8.49 in August 2012.

Chilly weather that is delaying the start of U.S. corn plantings has supported prices, analysts said. The market is particularly sensitive to potential problems for the U.S. crop as Russia's invasion of Ukraine has stalled massive Ukrainian grain exports.

"Certainly any improvement in the weather in the U.S. Midwest will prompt some profit taking," said Tomm Pfitzenmaier, analyst for Summit Commodity Brokerage in Iowa.

U.S. corn planting was 4% complete as of Sunday, below the five-year average of 6%, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said in a weekly report on Monday. Analysts surveyed by Reuters were expecting 5%.

The crop report also underscored drought risks to the U.S. wheat crop that could exacerbate a shortfall in supply from Ukraine. The USDA rated 30% of U.S. winter wheat in good-to-excellent condition, a 26-year low.

CBOT July wheat WN2 ended down 19-3/4 cents at $11.09 per bushel after earlier reaching its highest price since March 9. Losses in crude oil contributed to weakness in grain markets, traders said.

CBOT May soybeans SK2 ended up 1-3/4 cents at $17.16-1/2 per bushel amid strong export demand for U.S. supplies, traders said. Most-active July soybeans SN2 eased 1-1/2 cents to $16.91-3/4 per bushel.

The USDA, in a daily notice, said exporters sold 123,650 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to unknown buyers for delivery during the 2021/2022 marketing year.

CBOT July soyoil BON2 matched a contract high set on Monday.

(Reporting by Tom Polansek in Chicago, Gus Trompiz in Paris and Enrico Dela Cruz in Manila Editing by Andrea Ricci and Matthew Lewis)

