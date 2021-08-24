GRAINS-Corn prices rise from 6-week low, declining U.S. crop condition supports

By Naveen Thukral

SINGAPORE/PARIS, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures bounced back on Tuesday, as the market recovered from the previous session's lowest level since mid-July after a report pegged the condition of U.S. crops as below-market expectations.

Wheat fell after rising in the previous session on tightening global supplies.

"The USDA (U.S. Department of Agriculture) published their weekly crop conditions report after the conclusion of Monday's trading. The market was looking for the steady corn crop conditions," Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy at Commonwealth Bank of Australia said.

"The USDA instead reported another decline in the proportion of crops in the good or excellent categories. The decline in crop conditions suggests a positive start to trading today."

The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Cv1 was up 0.4% at $5.37-1/2 a bushel as of 1150 GMT, a day after hitting its lowest since July 13.

Soybeans Sv1 rose 0.8% to $13.03-1/2 a bushel while wheat Wv1 lost 1.1% to $7.25-1/4 bushel.

The USDA rated 60% of the U.S. corn crop in good-to-excellent condition in its weekly crop progress report on Monday, down 2 percentage points from the previous week, while analysts surveyed by Reuters on average had expected only a 1-point decline.

The agency rated 56% of soybeans as good-to-excellent, down from 57% the prior week and matching trade expectations for a 1-point drop.

The U.S. spring wheat harvest was 77% complete, the government said, up from 58% the previous week and well ahead of the five-year average of 55%. Analysts surveyed by Reuters on average had estimated harvest progress at 74%.

The U.S. winter wheat harvest is virtually over, last reported by the USDA as 95% complete by Aug. 8. US/WHE

The USDA said on Monday that 657,854 tonnes of U.S. wheat were inspected for export last week, higher than expected. Corn and soybean inspections were in line with trade forecasts.

Commodity funds were net sellers of Chicago Board of Trade corn and soymeal futures contracts on Monday and net buyers of soybeans, soyoil and wheat, traders said. COMFUND/CBT

Prices at 1150 GMT

Last

Change

Pct Move

End 2019

Ytd Pct Move

CBOT wheat Wv1

725,25

-8,25

-1,12

558,75

29,80

CBOT corn Cv1

537,50

2,00

0,37

387,75

38,62

CBOT soy Sv1

1303,50

10,75

0,83

955,50

36,42

Paris wheat May BL2Z1

243,50

-3,00

-1,22

188,75

29,01

Paris maize Jun EMAc1

216,75

1,00

0,46

168,50

28,64

Paris rape May COMX1

564,00

2,50

0,45

411,50

37,06

WTI crude oil CLc1

66,71

1,07

1,63

61,06

9,25

Euro/dlr EUR=

1,17

0,00

-0,03

1,1210

4,72

Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne

(Reporting by Naveen Thukral, additional reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide in Paris; editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Jason Neely)

((naveen.thukral@thomsonreuters.com; +65-6870-3829; Reuters Messaging: naveen.thukral.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

