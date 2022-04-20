GRAINS-Corn pauses after rally as U.S. weather, Ukraine war assessed

By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral

PARIS/SINGAPORE, April 20 (Reuters) - Chicago corn was little changed on Wednesday, holding near a 9-1/2 year peak as traders awaited further indications on U.S. planting weather and the impact of war in Ukraine on global supply.

Wheat edged up, consolidating after hitting a one-month high in the previous session as the market remained underpinned by poor conditions for U.S. hard red winter wheat crops and the risk of prolonged disruption to Ukrainian exports.

Soybeans were also firm, supported by a bounce in crude oil and brisk export demand. O/R

The most-active corn contract Cv1 was up 0.2% at $8.01-1/2 a bushel by 1215 GMT. On Tuesday it reached its highest since September 2012 at $8.14 before ending lower.

Chart resistance and macro-economic concerns had encouraged a pause in the grain rally but the market remained well underpinned by supply tensions created by the two-month-old war in Ukraine, traders said. MKTS/GLOB

"The shortfall in Ukrainian corn supplies will increase demand for corn from alternative suppliers such as the U.S. and Brazil," Commerzbank said in a note.

U.S. corn planting was 4% complete, as of Sunday, below the five-year average of 6%, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said in a weekly report on Monday.

Dry weather forecast for the second half of April in Brazil's central area, where some of the country's largest grain producing states are located, might limit yields for the 2021/22 second corn crop, experts said.

CBOT wheat Wv1 was up 0.3% at $11.12-1/2 a bushel while CBOT soybeans Sv1 added 0.5% to $17.00-1/4 a bushel.

Chicago wheat was supported by gains for Kansas futures KWv1, which are based on the hard red winter wheat class that is facing drought in the U.S. Plains.

The USDA on Monday rated 30% of U.S. winter wheat in good-to-excellent condition, a 26-year low.

Argentine ship workers will stage a 24-hour strike on Thursday, although the action is not expected to affect activity at key grains ports in and around Rosario.

Prices at 1215 GMT

Last

Change

Pct Move

End 2021

Ytd Pct Move

CBOT wheat Wv1

1112.50

3.50

0.32

770.75

44.34

CBOT corn Cv1

801.50

1.75

0.22

593.25

35.10

CBOT soy Sv1

1700.25

8.50

0.50

1339.25

26.96

Paris wheat BL2c1

399.25

-0.25

-0.06

276.75

44.26

Paris maize EMAc1

331.00

-1.00

-0.30

226.00

46.46

Paris rape COMc1

1038.25

20.25

1.99

754.00

37.70

WTI crude oil CLc1

104.16

1.60

1.56

75.21

38.49

Euro/dlr EUR=

1.08

0.00

0.39

1.1368

-4.75

Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne

