GRAINS-Corn on track for weekly rise, China cancellation of US cargoes curbs gains

By Naveen Thukral and Sybille de La Hamaide

SINGAPORE/PARIS, May 5 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures were poised to end the week with marginal gains on Friday, after dropping to a nine-month low on news of cancelled sales to China and strong competition from Brazil.

Wheat is on track for a first weekly rise in three amid uncertainties over a Black Sea export deal, which allows Ukraine to ship grains despite the war with Russia.

"South American volumes is the big issue at the moment- Brazil has large corn and soybean supplies," said Phin Ziebell, an agribusiness economist at National Australia Bank.

The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Cv1 rose 0.6% to $5.92-1/2 a bushel, as of 0246 GMT, wheat Wv1 added 0.5% to $6.48 a bushel and soybeans Sv1 gained 0.7% at $14.27 a bushel.

For the week, corn is up 1.4%, wheat added 2.2% and soybeans are up 0.6%.

U.S. export sales of corn fell to their lowest weekly total on record, government data showed on Thursday, as overseas buyers cancelled purchases made earlier in the year.

Meanwhile, China received its first cargo of corn from South Africa this week, official news agency Xinhua said, as the world's top grain buyer seeks to diversify its purchasing markets.

Concerns about export demand for U.S. corn have weighed on prices for months, and the futures market sank to a nine-month low earlier this week as a massive crop in Brazil was expected to provide a glut of cheaper supplies.

The market is also eyeing the USDA's monthly World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) on May 12, with an expected decrease in exports.

Technical personnel from Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, and the United Nations were due to meet on Friday to discuss the Black Sea deal, Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said.

The pace of grain shipments from Ukraine under the initiative has slowed as concerns grow over ships getting stuck if a deal is not renewed later this month, according to sources and data.

Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT wheat futures on Thursday, traders said. Funds were net sellers of corn, soybeans, soymeal and soyoil futures. COMFUND/CBT

Prices at 1115 GMT

Last

Change

Pct Move

CBOT wheat Wv1

648.00

3.00

0.47

CBOT corn Cv1

592.50

3.50

0.59

CBOT soy Sv1

1427.00

9.25

0.65

Paris wheat BL2U3

239.00

-0.75

-0.31

Paris maize EMAc1

228.75

-0.50

-0.22

Paris rapeseed COMc1

438.50

0.50

0.11

WTI crude oil CLc1

70.39

1.83

2.67

Euro/dlr EUR=

1.1022

0.001

0.100

Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne

(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Uttaresh Venkateshwaran, Varun H K and Sohini Goswami)

